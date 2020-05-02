CORBIN — While most community members have been giving back to employees in the health care field, a small group of health care workers have come together to give back to another group of community members — high school seniors.
After seeing other groups do similar gestures for seniors, four local health care workers loved the idea and wanted to start a project to adopt seniors. Nurse practitioners Andrea Stewart and Rebecca Sears, along with social workers Kimberly Stewart and Kelsey Fox, are organizing Corbin High School’s Adopt A Senior Project, and they need the community’s help to make sure each and every senior is counted.
The group of professionals is determined to show the senior class how proud they are of them and has created a Facebook page for the project where people can adopt a senior to help celebrate. However, organizers are unable to reach out to everyone individually because they don't know them all personally, are not affiliated with the school and they do not have their contact information.
For those utilizing the social media site all you have to do is comment under their photos and go from there. But the organizers also have something planned and desperately want every senior counted. The group hopes each senior or someone on behalf of each senior will contact them on the Facebook page or via email at chsstrong2020yahoo.com.
Fox said they do have a total number of seniors but one thing they specifically need is shirt sizes and they’d like to have every senior's name and shirt size by May 5.
“By looking at the comments not all of the seniors have reached out,” Fox said. “There are a lot of seniors being supported but that doesn’t mean all of them are and we wanted to make sure we could give something to all of them to help them know they are being thought about. They are missing out on all the senior milestones.”
Adopt A Senior Project Organizers said they are attempting to reach someone at the school to see if they can assist but haven’t made the connection yet.
Once a senior has been adopted it is suggested to mail them cards, gifts or simply send words of encouragement. The women are busy gathering donations for seniors trying to express their love for them.
