Greer takes lead at Corbin Public Library as new director

CORBIN—With winter weather and an unexpected power outage, Hannah Greer, the Corbin Public Library’s new director, has had quite an eventful start but she is now ready to get to work with a new vision for the Corbin Public Library.
Greer, a London native, is a 2015 graduate of Transylvania University with a degree in history. Greer has worked in museum education and then as program coordinator for the YMCA of Greater Louisville. After returning to her hometown, Greer took over as the Family Resource and Youth Services Coordinator for Corbin Independent Schools until being offered the position of Corbin Public Library Director in December where she hopes to make a lasting impact on the community.
“Community outreach is just such a passion of mine and I’m always looking for professional and personal opportunities to have a greater impact on the community and engage with the community more,” she said. “So, when I moved back, working with the school system, I got this amazing opportunity to get to know the families in Corbin. I’m from London, so Corbin was always right next door but I didn’t necessarily know it that intimately, so working with the families and specifically some of the more vulnerable, at-risk families in the family resource center position really made me want to have a greater impact in the Corbin community. I really fell in love with it.”
Greer also serves on the Carnegie Center Board of Directors, where she has been able to form relationships with other leaders in the community and hopes to use those relationships to better serve the community in her position as library director.
“My style of problem solving is always to go to people, to have strong community partnerships and I think coming from a nonprofit background in the museum world and then working in the school system which has such an anchor in the community, that I’ve been able to cultivate a lot of really strong partnerships with people, with organizations that can really help grow the library and help support our initiatives,” Greer said. “I think that’s what I bring to this position is this nice collection of community partners that hopefully can help establish the library as a stronger anchor in the Corbin community.”
“I have a lot of vision for the library,” she added. “I really want the library to become a place of more civic engagement. I want to get used to things first and get us back to our full staff but hopefully you’ll see a lot more use of space and a lot more programming coming to the library really soon.”
Some of Greer’s first goals as director include seeing the library opened back up to some programming and to begin seeing the community coming in to enjoy the recently finished annex, which opened just as the pandemic was beginning.
Another big goal for Greer is to focus on bringing more adult programs to the library.
“Community education is a big passion of mine,” she said. “That’s something personally and professionally I would like to bring to the library. I would like to see the library as a hub for adult education in the Corbin community, so I would like to bring some of those partnerships with the school with their adult diploma program, with other workforce readiness programs. I think we have real strengths in our children and teen programming but we really need to open it up to parents, adults that need to see the library as a space for them as well, not just a space for their kids or to check out books.”
As director, Greer said she hopes to remain transparent and allow community voices to be heard.
“One of the plans that I have coming up is to do a community needs assessment survey and really bring the public’s opinion into the future of the library and into the strategic planning,” she said. “I want the public to know I’m here to listen to them, I’m here to take their feedback and that I want to get to know our current patrons and I want to recruit new patrons. In terms of what they can expect from me and how I’m going to lead the library, they can expect to have the opportunity, if they wish, to be involved every step of the way.”
As she gains her footing after having to jump through some hoops in her first two weeks on the job, Greer is looking forward to her new role as Corbin Public Library Director and serving the Corbin community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.