Court Report

GRAY — A man was arrested for shooting at the ground near his father on Friday.

At approximately 3:55 p.m., Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies responded to a disturbance involving shots being fired at a residence on Highway 6 in Gray, according to a Knox County Sheriff's press release. After contacting the victim they learned that Orlando D. Gray had fired a 9mm handgun into the ground near his father during a verbal altercation between the two.

Gray, age 22, of Gray was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.

He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you