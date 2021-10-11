GRAY — A Knox County man was arrested on nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment among other charges on Saturday night.
At approximately 7:20 p.m. Knox County Sheriff's Deputies Jesse Smith and Scotty Wilson responded to a complaint of a man coming to a residence on Quinn Loop in Gray and firing a handgun several times. "The man also stuck the weapon to [a] man’s chest before he left the residence and continued to fire the weapon while walking away on the railroad tracks," according to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff's Department.
The deputies made contact with Doyle Golden, 54, of Gray at approximately 7:45 p.m. when he was lying on the train tracks with the pistol in his hand.
According to the deputies, when they attempted to arrest Golden, he became combative and assaulted both deputies. After a lengthy struggle, Golden was arrested and charged with nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, two counts of third-degree assault -police officer, possession of handgun by convicted felon, persistent felony offender II and three counts of first-degree terroristic threatening. The terroristic threatening charges were the result of Golden repeatedly threatening to kill the deputies, according to the press release.
While being processed at the Knox County Detention Center, Golden reportedly struck a deputy jailer in the face with his fist and also threatened to kill him so Golden was charged with another count of third-degree assault and first-degree terroristic threatening.
