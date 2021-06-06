The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest member Tuesday, as a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony was held for Kentucky Creative, LLC. The grand opening event featured free food and musical entrainment from Emily Messer. Kentucky Creative, LLC is an art gallery and bistro that displays and sells paintings, pictures, and other art work from local Kentucky artists, alongside classic sandwiches, paninis, coffee and more. Located in the South Park Center in Suite 1 behind Advance Auto Parts on Cumberland Falls Highway, Kentucky Creative, LLC is open from 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. However, owner Jeremy Bryant said the gallery would soon be expanding its hours to include evenings and weekends. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Grand opening ceremony held for Kentucky Creative, LLC
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
