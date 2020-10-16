Graham looks to bring new perspective to Williamsburg City Council

This is one of eight candidates for Williamsburg City Council. The other seven candidate profile stories also ran in this week's newspapers.
WILLIAMSBURG — Although Jane Evans Graham has only been a Williamsburg resident for the past five years, she says she loves the city and feels she can bring a new perspective to the Williamsburg City Council.
“I’m not from here,” Graham said. “I decided to run for city council, because I feel like I kind of look at things through a different set of eyes than somebody who was born and raised here and never left. I feel like I could represent the part of the community that hasn’t been here their whole life."
Graham said she moved from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Williamsburg because her youngest daughter had been accepted into the University of the Cumberlands (UC) and because her sister, a business owner in Williamsburg, was also living in the city.
Graham’s daughter has since obtained both her bachelor’s and master’s degree from UC and has gotten a job in Williamsburg. Graham said that going through that process with her daughter has given her a fresh perspective.
“I see things through her eyes, a young person here in Williamsburg trying to get a job, get an apartment, all those things that young people do,” explained Graham, adding that she felt like the city needed to do more to encourage young people to stay in Williamsburg.
“There’s a lot of good kids that graduate from UC that I’ve gotten to know. Several of them have stayed and I think they’re doing some good things, but there’s a lot more that probably leave that could do some good things if there were jobs and if there were nice places for them to live,” Graham said.
Graham is part of the grassroots group Why Whitley and says that the group is made up of both Williamsburg natives and transplants like her.
“it’s just a great group because a lot of things happen. With Why Whitley, if we decide to do something, we put it into action pretty quickly,” she said. “And I kind of like that, that way of doing things. I’ve been very involved with them.”
Graham said that by working with the group, she has had the opportunity to meet with several Williamsburg residents with good ideas that she would like to bring to the council.
“My understanding is that the city council, basically their job is to approve the budget,” she said, noting that she has attended most in-person city council meetings in the past year. “That’s their main thing, but I think the city council could be a little more than that too. It could bring some new ideas, and some new perspectives to the table, and help Williamsburg grow a little bit.”
“It’s been real interesting,” she said on attending meetings. “I felt like in order to really be able to have a voice and make a difference, I needed to actually be on the council and maybe have more of a voice for these things that are kind of concerning to me.”
One of those things concerning Graham that she said would be a goal of fixing if elected would be updating the city’s infrastructure.
“I personally have had issues in my own backyard with the water and the sewer, and all those things. I’ve talked to several neighbors that have also had problems. I think it’s a problem that affects the entire city and the community,” she explained. “So with infrastructure, I would like to see that moving forward a little more rapidly than it seems to be.”
Another point of emphasis for Graham if elected would be the continued revitalization of downtown Williamsburg. She said the downtown area needed to be more involved with tourism.
“The downtown needs to draw people downtown and maybe they’ll decide they want to stay here in Williamsburg and live here. Williamsburg has a lot of really great things,” Graham said, remembering her first time driving over the downtown bridges, through downtown, and onto Cumberlands’ campus to drop off her daughter.
“I drove across the bridge and saw the river, and thought, ‘oh wow, that is really pretty.’ Then you kind of go through the downtown and it’s really kind of a mixed bag of stuff,” Graham said. “Then the college is gorgeous,” she continued. “Hands down, you can’t find any other college anywhere that’s as maintained as beautifully as that one is. It’s just a really friendly and beautiful campus.”
Graham is currently retired, but stays busy with her volunteer work through Why Whitley. She was also appointed to the board of the Williamsburg Housing Authority last year by Mayor Roddy Harrison.
“That’s been a very interesting group to work with, as well,” she said. “It’s given me some insight into the community. The first thing we had to do was go through the interview process of hiring a new director. I’m really happy with who we selected.”
“I really love Williamsburg, and bought a house here and would like to see the property values improve around here,” Graham later added. “I’d like to help clean up the neighborhoods a little bit and just get some community pride going, where people have some pride in their homes and in their city.”
