Political leaders across the state are urging Kentuckians to complete this year’s census, saying that it can help rebuild the commonwealth’s economic infrastructure once the pandemic is over.
“It is very important during this time for everyone to complete their census,” said Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell. “It will be essential that we receive the funding for our schools, roads and other essential infrastructure for the coming years.”
Mitchell says that if 5% of his county’s population were to not fill out its census, an estimated $32 million could be lost for the community.
“My question is, why would you not complete your census? It is simple and it takes less than 10 minutes,” said Mitchell. “It will help enhance the quality of life in our county.”
During his daily press conferences, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also reminds Kentuckians on the importance of filling out this year’s census.
“This is your legal obligation, it’s against the law not to fill it out,” said Beshear on Tuesday. “So, make sure you fill it out. It’s also going to be a big part of our rebuilding effort.”
So far nationally, 48.6% of American’s have self-responded to this year’s census. In Kentucky, that number is 51%. In 2010, only 65.7% of Kentuckians self-responded to the census.
As of April 10, Kentucky had the highest percentage of self-respondents amongst states in the southeast. It ranked 18th nationally at that time.
“I believe we are number one of our southern states, but 18th isn’t good enough for us. I know that,” said Gov. Beshear last Friday. “We’ve never been excited, whether you’re a Cats or a Cards fan, or a Hilltoppers fan, or Murray [State], or Northern Kentucky University, 18th is not where we want to be. So, we need more, and more, and more folks to do it.”
On a local level, as of April 14, the city of Corbin has had 50.2% of residents self-respond to the 2020 census. During the last census, 67.9% of Corbin’s citizens self-responded in total.
Laurel County leads the Tri-County with 49.3% of its citizens having filled out their census so far. 66.7% of Laurel Countians self-responded to the census in 2010. The city of London has had 50.1% of its residents respond to the 2020 census, with 67.1% responding in total during the last census.
Whitley County has seen 46.4% of its population self-respond. In 2010, 61.2% of people in Whitley County filled out their census. Williamsburg has had 46.6% of its citizens respond to the 2020 census. The city had a 60.3% response rate in 2010.
In 2010, Knox County saw 48.9% of its citizens self-respond to the census. So far, it has only seen 27.7% respond. The city of Barbourville has had 37.1% of residents respond so far, 57% responded in total in 2010.
In a 2019 story posted on census.gov from America Counts covering Kentucky’s efforts to prepare itself for the 2020 census, Jon Park, who runs the Kentucky Complete Count Task Force, reminded readers on how Kentucky’s low response rate has hurt the state in the past.
“We’re very much engaged and want to do better than we did 10 years ago,” Park told Nesreen Khashan. “Back in the 1990s, Kentucky lost a seat because of a loss of population. During a task force meeting I asked everyone in the room ‘what congressional seat do you want to lose this time?’ and I was only half joking.”
Gov. Beshear has said that while Kentuckians continue to practice social-distancing while being healthy at home, there should be more time than ever to fill out the census.
“We have come together in a way that I think is special, I think sets us apart, and makes us number one in the commitment that we had to defeat this coronavirus, if we can transfer it into this, it’s going to make rebuilding a lot easier. So, if you haven’t done it, please do it.”
To fill out your census online, visit my2020census.gov.
