FRANKFORT -- Gov. Andy Beshear reported Kentucky's second death related to the coronavirus on Thursday, as well as approximately 47 positive tests now in the Commonwealth.
The second death related to the coronavirus was a 64-year-old male in Jefferson County who passed away last Friday and the test was returned Thursday. He fell into the vulnerable population with other health factors contributing to the death as well, but he did test positive for having coronavirus.
Beshear reported 35 positive tests on Wednesday so 12 new cases were reported Thursday. Pulaski, Christian, Henderson and Daviess counties were the new counties reporting positive cases.
One of the new cases is a 6-year-old in Jefferson County.
Gov. Beshear assured as more labs are completing testing, the numbers of positive tests are expected to go up.
"We're going to see new cases every day. That is why we are taking the steps we're taking," the Governor said. "We need everyone to heed this guidance and not be the person spreading the virus."
"We are going to make it through this," Gov. Beshear said. "We might go through harder times before we make it through this. But, in facing it, it is about us doing it together -- as Team Kentucky. This is our challenge and as Kentuckians we can pass that test."
Gov. Beshear dismissed rumors about a state "forced lockdown" and urged Kentuckians to only depend on proven and good sources of news, including governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor's official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Gov. Beshear thanked the many people who are willing to step up, including plumbers and pipefitters who were answering the call to round up industrial respirators to send to the state to help aid health care professionals. The Governor also said at least eight labs in the state are up and running and went over information to help Kentuckians with unemployment insurance and health care needs, which is available online.
"I want everyone who can to let their employees work from home," said Gov. Beshear. "Especially, with all of the child care options shutting down, we need everyone who can to work from home."
The Governor also told everyone to stop trying to be the exception to the rules, and asked everyone to volunteer to help and follow them.
New actions
Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced new actions he has taken to protect Kentucky families from the virus.
Child care facility exceptions for health care workers, first responders
Interim guidance was issued for establishing partnerships between approved health care facilities and limited-duration child care programs to support child care for employees of health care entities, first responders (Law Enforcement, EMS, Fire Departments), corrections officers and Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) workers.
Reinforced ban on all public gatherings
The Governor has already recommended all mass public gatherings end, but on Thursday the state's Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and acting secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander issued a formal letter banning all mass gatherings. To read the letter click here. The measure states what Gov. Beshear has previously recommended, including:
All mass gatherings are hereby prohibited.
Mass gatherings include any event or convening that brings together groups of individuals, including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers; and similar activities.
"I am a person of deep faith, I am a deacon in my church and this is a hard decision," Gov. Beshear said. "This is not a test of faith. This is something we must do to keep each other safe."
"I have been inspired by men and women who lead faith communities across our commonwealth as they have done the best they possibly can to practice adaptive leadership as we have faced this unprecedented crisis," said the Rev. Corrie Shull, senior pastor of the Burnett Avenue Baptist Church in Louisville. "Men and women of faith are following the excellent leadership of our Governor and we are complying as best we can to mitigate against the spread of this virus. Our faith community is doing our best to make church happen, but in creative ways. Just because we cannot gather does not mean church stops. In the midst of this crisis, people of faith are finding outstanding ways to spread hope, faith and love. Please hear the wise words of our governor, of national leadership and the CDC - please do not put our most vulnerable at risk."
For the avoidance of doubt, a mass gathering does not include normal operations at airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where persons may be in transit. It also does not include typical office environments, factories, or retail or grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but maintain appropriate social distancing.
Any gathering, regardless of whether it is a mass gathering prohibited under the order, shall to the extent practicable implement Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, including:
- maintaining a distance of 6 feet between persons;
- encouraging good hygiene measures, including regular, thorough handwashing, and providing adequate hygiene materials, including hand sanitizing options;
- encouraging people who are sick to remain home or leave the premises; and
- regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The Department for Public Health has delegated to local health departments the authority to take all necessary measures to implement this order.
While other states have provided a specific limit on number of people, Kentucky is not, but rather mandating space between people. The letter is consistent with CDC and White House recommendations to limit gatherings of people. It does not close offices, factories or retail, but those businesses need to follow best practices of social distancing.
Revenue flexibility for restaurants
Gov. Beshear said that restaurants that have an active liquor license, that are also doing food delivery or carry out, may also deliver sealed alcoholic beverages, in their original containers to customers. This change allows the state to give restaurants a much-needed boost to help their bottom lines. To read a copy of the order, click here.
More information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to follow these steps to prevent illness. Kentuckians who want advice can call the state hotline at 1.800.722.5725 or call their local health care provider. To read Gov. Beshear's news releases and watch other news regarding COVID-19 visit governor.ky.gov. To listen to questions from Kentuckians and media and answers from Gov. Beshear watch his news conferences online on Facebook and YouTube.
