While Laurel, Knox and Whitley County public schools returned to in-person classes on Wednesday, it was what those who entered the school were wearing that was all the buzz: masks.
Gov. Andy Beshear issued a mask order Tuesday, requiring all teachers, staff, students and visitors to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when inside a public or private preschool, Head Start, elementary, middle or high school in Kentucky. The order extends to masking inside of vehicles used for transportation, such as school buses.
Beshear said he wants to avoid what happened last academic year, when schools shifted to distance learning due to the pandemic. The number of children infected with the virus has risen sharply amid the delta variant outbreak. Children under age 12 aren't eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. Without requiring masks, they would be defenseless against the virus, the governor said.
“We would be sending them to the deadliest version of a chicken pox party imaginable by sitting them in a classroom every single day without a mask, without being vaccinated, facing the delta variant,” Beshear said at a news conference.
“This is how we make sure we protect our children,” Beshear said. “This is also how we make sure that they stay in school.”
Children under the age of 2, and any person with a disability or physical or mental impairment that prevents them from safely wearing a face covering, are exempt from the order. The order includes additional groups and circumstances exempt from the mask requirement.
Beshear's masking order comes as Kentucky struggles with its worst virus surge since the pandemic began. He reported 2,500 new virus cases Tuesday — the highest one-day total since January — and seven virus-related deaths.
Knox County reported 127 new positive cases for the week on Wednesday, up from 119 last week (Aug. 4). Nineteen of those were in children this week and 23 last week. The numbers more than doubled from the prior week on July 28 when 50 new cases were reported, nine of those in children.
Laurel County reported 358 new cases on Monday in the health department's weekly reporting. As of Monday 34 were hospitalized and the county had one confirmed death over the last week with 8 pending confirmation as COVID-related. Laurel County had 84 total confirmed deaths as of Monday.
This week's report had increased in new cases, as on Aug. 2 Laurel County Health Department reported 271 new cases with 23 hospitalized. The week prior on July 26, 180 new cases were reported with 19 hospitalizations at that time.
The latest weekly report for the Whitley County Health Department was Friday, Aug. 6 when 140 new cases were reported and one death. That was a 59 percent increase over the July 30th report of 88 new cases.
The state’s test positivity rate surpassed 11%. Its virus-related death toll is approaching 7,400 and it surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 cases Monday.
Meanwhile, surging hospitalization rates are “absolutely alarming,” the governor said. Virus-related hospitalizations statewide shot up 43% and admissions to intensive care units by 32% in the first week of August, said Dr. Steven Stack, the state's public health commissioner. On Tuesday, 1,251 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, including 339 ICU patients, the state said.
“If we don’t do this right, we don’t do our part, our hospitals get overrun,” Beshear said.
Last month, the governor recommended that school districts require mask-wearing in schools to minimize the risk of disruptions from the virus. Non-compliance in many districts — plus the rising virus cases and hospitalizations — spurred Beshear to impose the schoolhouse mask mandate.
All Tri-County K-12 school districts, except Williamsburg Independent who had yet to make a decision, had recommended those who entered the school to wear a mask, but had not required them.
Asked if he's confident that local school administrators and teachers will enforce the mandate, Beshear replied: “If they care one lick about their kids, they certainly will.”
Most of the Bluegrass State is in the red zone — signaling a severe level of community spread — while vaccination rates continue to only inch upward.
Beshear had a blunt message for the unvaccinated: “If you hate all the steps that we have to take -- you hate wearing a mask — get your shot. If you’re not getting your shot, you’re the reason we might have to put back on a mask. You won’t get your shot, you’re the reason that our kids are having to wear masks in school.”
Beshear said his mask order for schools follows federal guidance and will continue for 30 days. Whether it's extended will depend on the level of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, he said.
The governor didn't rule out expanding the mask mandate if the situation worsens.
While some red-state governors attempt to block school districts or other local governments from requiring mask wearing to lower the COVID-19 risk, Kentucky's situation could be the reverse.
“I’m going to have the courage to do what I know is right to protect our children,” Beshear said.
Reaction to mandate
The reaction was swift in the mostly conservative Bluegrass State, where Republicans wield legislative supermajorities and increasingly hold power in county offices.
Republican House Speaker David Osborne accused Beshear of flouting community decision-making. Attorney General Daniel Cameron, also a Republican, signaled he would have “more to say” in court.
One school superintendent openly berated Beshear. In a voicemail call to parents, Science Hill Independent School District Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse referred to the governor as a “liberal lunatic.” Beshear's action, he said, means "the professional opinion of your superintendent doesn’t matter. The opinion of your school board doesn’t matter.” He said the district would comply with Beshear's order, but hopes it's overturned in court.
The Kentucky Education Association, a Beshear ally representing tens of thousands of educators, jumped to the governor's defense. KEA President Eddie Campbell called masks “a simple, low-impact, essential precaution” to protect students, educators and families and "hopefully allow schools to remain open.”
A student group said the governor's mask order reflects guidance from public health officials.
“Despite what some have said about the negative effects of wearing a mask in school, public health experts tell us that masks are the least invasive way to protect students and ensure a return to the type of education experience we know and miss,” the Kentucky Student Voice Team said.
82nd District State Rep. Regina Huff wanted the decision to remain local.
"Parents, communities and their locally elected school boards know what is best for their students and should never be removed from making decisions for the students within their districts," Huff said in a Facebook post. "Mandates that remove a local board's ability to act in the best interest of their students and communities hinder those elected from doing their jobs. The elected boards objective is to create an environment which is safe, conducive to learning and offers the best educational experience for students IN THEIR DISTRICT. This is true across a continuum of needs, academically, physically, emotionally just to name a few. The desires and needs of our public schools districts are vast and vary across the landscape of the Commonwealth. To blanket the state with a one size fits all approach is not the answer. All districts need to be granted autonomy and the respect to do the jobs in which they were elected."
Local information added by Editor Erin Cox.
