FRANKFORT - Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the Three Percenters’ protest on Capitol grounds Sunday during his press conference on May 26.
“They walked up and stood on the front porch,” said Beshear. Before taking office, he said he was worried about a number of things but he never worried about the personal safety of his children living in the governor’s mansion.
“I did not consider that they might be bullied or heckled by grown adults, but then Sunday happened,” said Beshear.
The Three Percenters’ group hung a dummy in effigy of Beshear which included a quote from John Wilkes Booth, the man who assassinated Abraham Lincoln.
“A celebration of assassination on our capitol grounds,” is how Beshear described the use of the quote.
Beshear said specific political leaders were “in part responsible for what did happen.”
“They had been embraced and emboldened by elected leaders that rallied with them weeks before. Standing in front of a radical militia group,” Beshear said. “What do you think was going to happen?”
“You cannot fan the flames and then condemn the fire,” said Beshear.
“I will not be afraid. I will not be bullied. I will not back down,” said Beshear. He does not plan to move his family out of the Governor’s mansion and said he does not regret moving them there.
In response to being about ramping up security, Beshear said that “they should expect a very different response the next time.”
“I will continue to do the right thing, and we will continue to get through this together,” said Beshear. “Even after yesterday, I have never been prouder to be the governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
Beshear took a few minutes from the podium after addressing Sunday’s protest.
During the break, Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said the state had tested over 11,000 individuals in long-term care facilities. Over the weekend, a facility in Louisville was evacuated after approximately 59 positive cases, including 39 residents and 20 staff, were confirmed within the facility.
The residents were sent to local hospitals after it was determined enough of the staff had been affected that the facility would most likely be unable to provide enough staff for the residents.
Dr. Steven Stack said, “The secretary told you we had to mass evacuate 37 people from a nursing home over 4 hours into six different hospitals.”
“If we don’t do these things [wearing a mask], we are all going to pay a price,” said Stack. “These decisions have been hard. These are things that weigh heavy on all of us who have to make them. We know the sacrifices they entail.”
No new cases were reported in Knox, Laurel or Whitley Counties. Three new deaths were reported from the last three days. 387 new cases were reported during the same period.
We are at a time, Beshear said, “where it appears that we are in a decline of even our total number of cases and that is even with significantly more testing.”
Beshear reported that 3,115 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
