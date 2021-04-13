Gov. Beshear sets goal for lifting capacity restrictions, distancing requirements

FRANKFORT, Ky. – On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that when 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state will remove most capacity restrictions.
When the goal is met, the Governor said he will lift capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements for nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons. In addition, he will end the curfew for bars and restaurants.
“The question is, how quickly can we get there? With the vaccine supply we have, we could get there in as little as three-and-a-half weeks from now. That minimum time frame might not be realistic, but we should get there in four to six weeks if we are intentional,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have to try everything to reach this point as quickly as possible. That will help us have a more normal summer than any of us could have imagined this winter.”
Masking would remain in effect and mass gatherings would still be limited until COVID-19 variants are under control and more Kentucky children are able to be vaccinated. The Governor said Kentucky has reported cases of all three variants of concern: the B-117 variant first detected in the United Kingdom, the B-1427 and B-1429 variants first detected in California and the P1 variant first identified in Brazil.
The Governor said he estimates more than 1.6 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; he added that vaccination data would update to that number in the next two to three days after the state’s reporting system completed a security upgrade.
In the Tri-County, all three counties have made it to the orange zone with Knox at 17.4, Whitley at 17.7 and Laurel at 19 for its current incidence rate as reported on Monday.
The seven-day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.
The red zone means its above 25, orange zone means the incidence rate is between 10 and 25, yellow is between 1 and 10, and green is less than 1.
In Laurel County's weekly report, no new deaths were reported and 17 were reportedly hospitalized as of Monday. The Laurel County Health Department reported 88 new cases from Monday, April 5, to Sunday, April 11.
Whitley County Health Department reported 21 new cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There are 39 active cases in the county.
Knox County Health Department reported 12 new cases over the three-day period and there are 70 active cases in the county.
Starting Monday, applications can now be submitted for financial assistance from FEMA. At this time, there is no deadline to apply for the assistance, but the Governor encouraged Kentuckians not to delay in submitting an application.
“We have lost more than 6,000 Kentuckians to this horrible virus, leaving many grieving families with unanticipated funeral costs,” said Gov. Beshear. “To help ease some of the stress and burden caused by the pandemic, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened a COVID-19 funeral assistance program that provides financial support for funeral expenses incurred due to COVID-19 related deaths.”
To apply, Kentuckians can call the toll-free FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 844-684-6333, or 800-462-7585 for deaf and hard of hearing Americans. The help line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT.
“Please note, FEMA is not contacting anyone until the individual seeking assistance either has called FEMA first or has applied for assistance,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you doubt a FEMA representative is legitimate, hang up and report it to FEMA at 800-621-3362 or the National Center for Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.”
For more information about COVID-19 Funeral Assistance eligibility and the application, visit fema.gov and search “COVID-19 Funeral Assistance.”
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, April 12, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 270
New deaths: 7
New audit deaths: 0
Positivity rate: 3.16%
Total deaths: 6,257
Currently hospitalized: 380
Currently in ICU: 104
Currently on ventilator: 54
Top counties with the most positive cases Monday are: Jefferson, Harlan, Laurel and Daviess. Each county reported at least 11 new cases.
