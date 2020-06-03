FRANKFORT - During his daily press conference Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear provided updates on recent events in Louisville and steps the state is taking to address the situation.
“Yesterday I met with Breonna Taylor’s mother before she came up here. I sat, and I listened. What I heard was a mother in pain that wants justice and the truth. She deserves both,” said Beshear.
“As we move forward, we will be reducing our National Guard presence in Louisville,” the Governor said. “That is a recommendation by our adjutant general that we will be following.”
Gov. Beshear said that Kentucky’s National Guard was originally called in with the sole goal of maintaining and ensuring people’s safety.
“Going forward, their Command is now mixed in and an active part of every decision that is made that deals with the guard,” noted Beshear.
The Governor then spoke about the death of David McAtee, an African-American business owner who was shot during Louisville’s protests, and later passed away.
“After the death of David McAtee I authorized the Critical Incident Response Team of KSP (Kentucky State Police) to investigate,” Beshear announced. “This is a unit that investigates police involved shootings all over the Commonwealth. This is what they do. And Kentucky, they are the best.”
Beshear ordered that the investigation be conducted quickly, but thoroughly, and also said that any video footage of the incident should be released to the public.
“I said yesterday, ‘there ought to be body cam footage,’ there should have been,” he said. “But any footage should be released so people can watch it, and people can see with their own eyes and make determinations with their own eyes.”
J. Michael Brown, secretary for the Governor’s Executive Cabinet, will oversee the investigation and spoke about the state of the investigation.
“I can tell you very preliminarily the first results of an autopsy seem to indicate that Mr. McAtee succumbed to a single – we believe – a single gunshot wound to the chest, but tests on bullet fragments will have to be conducted at the Kentucky State Police crime lab to see if we can determine what exactly type of bullet he was struck by,” Brown said. “At this time we do not know that. We do believe it was a single bullet.”
Brown said it was believed that approximately 18 shots were fired between the Kentucky National Guard and the Louisville Metro Police that evening.
“Those weapons are also in our custody for further testing, and they will be tested for DNA and any other things we can get from them,” Brown added.
“Our commitment is the truth, no matter what that truth is – good, bad, ugly – our commitment is the truth,” Beshear said. “That’s what the people of Kentucky deserve. That’s what the families involved in this deserve. And that’s what we’re going to ensure happens.”
Beshear said that he hoped to announce later in the week plans to meet with African-American leaders in the community, and healthcare providers such as hospitals, Medicaid, insurers, etc.
“Not to have a task force or a study but to see how we can actually get this done. How we can actually make change in the health of individuals,” Beshear clarified. “Just like in many ways it shouldn’t have had to take some terrible incidents around our country to wake people up or to get them to listen to the type of injustices that are occurring in our society, it shouldn’t take a one-in-every-100-year pandemic for us to see the same in health care.”
