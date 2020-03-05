FRANKFORT — With a goal of ending childhood obesity, Gov. Andy Beshear and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced recently that Kentucky has been selected for the Councils’s 2020 DON’T QUIT! Campaign.
“Our children and their health are a top priority for Britainy and me,” Gov. Beshear said. “As parents of 9- and 10-year-olds, we know the importance of physical activity and the positive effects on their self-esteem and academics. I appreciate Jake Steinfeld and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils selecting Kentucky for this worthwhile campaign.
"He and I have a common goal of improving health outcomes for our children including ending childhood obesity. This is a real opportunity for every elementary and middle school in the state to demonstrate what they are doing to be physically active and healthy.”
Gov. Beshear and Jake Steinfeld encourage educators to visit www.natgovfit.org, download the simple nomination form and let the NFGFC know why your school deserves to be awarded a brand new, taxpayer free, fitness center.
The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three Kentucky elementary or middle schools. School nominations will be accepted until Friday, March 20. Download Kentucky’s nomination form at http://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/, and fill out the short, easy application.
“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Gov. Andy Beshear immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state of Kentucky,” said Jake Steinfeld.
“Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help. So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 32 states and Washington, D.C. and the response from students, teachers, and communities has been unbelievable.
"Kids are excited about working out and being physically active and, as a result, their academic performance and self-esteem have skyrocketed. Now, Kentucky schools have an opportunity to make a change that will have a lasting impact on kids well into their future.”
The NFGFC program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.
TuffStuff Fitness International provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured in the United States. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.
“I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact fitness centers have had on students and their communities. When you provide schools with the tools and inspiration, you’ll be amazed by the changes that take place,” continued Steinfeld. “Children are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we can feel confident that they’ll excel beyond their wildest dreams.”
Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.
For more information about the NFGFC or to download a nomination form, visit www.natgovfit.org.
