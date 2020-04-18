Gov. Beshear discusses thresholds for reopening Kentucky

FRANKFORT — During his daily press conference Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear discussed the White House’s proposed plan for the reopening of the country, and how those plans align with the state’s.
Gov. Beshear commented that a lot of focus went towards the phases put into the White House’s plan.
“It is looking like we were talking of slowly doing things as we can make sure we can protect people,” said the Governor. “Even before the phases, the plan put out by the White House has certain thresholds that states should meet. Almost suggested requirements, because it’s just recommendations that we should meet before we start taking some of those steps,” he continued.
The thresholds states must meet before moving to phase one of the White House’s plan include a decrease in cases over a 14-day period; a decrease in patients in the state’s normal healthcare system; robust testing for healthcare workers; significant testing and tracing for the public; and the ability of a state’s private medical sector to procure enough PPE for normal operations, without the assistance of the federal or local governments.
“I think we should be united as Americans,” said the Governor. “We don’t disagree with anything in here, I mean it’s a good public health document. But understand, we’ve got thresholds we’ve got to meet, and then the reopening will be gradual.”
Gov. Beshear announced benchmarks that the state would have to meet before reopening is considered. Those benchmarks resemble many of the White House’s.
“This is a big part of our plan for reopening, about what we’re watching, and what will guide us on when we can do what we can do,” said Beshear.
First, like the White House’s proposal, Beshear says Kentucky needs to see a decrease in cases over a 14-day period. The state will also need to improve its testing and tracing capacity.
“Admittedly Kentucky, we are at a little bit of a disadvantage,” Beshear said on testing. “We don’t have a major, national lab in our backyard. I think New Mexico has a big one there, and a couple of other states do too.”
The state will also need to increase its PPE availability, and have the ability to protect its at-risk populations.
“So, we’ve got to think that in every step that we take, how many of those contacts are likely to get into our senior living facilities, our prisons, and any one of our jails, those types of facilities where people might be vulnerable for different reasons,” explained Beshear.
The Governor said that while officials were hopeful that some restrictions could have been lifted in early May, it would be more realistic for officials to assess how the state is meeting its benchmarks coming into the month instead.
“I’m hoping we make a lot of progress towards that, as we’re going through,” he said on meeting the benchmarks. “While I admit that that’s not a date certain, I hope it does give you what we’re looking at, where we need to be,” he continued.
Gov. Beshear announced 134 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Friday. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 2,522.
“While that is high compared to a number of other days, I expected it to be much worse,” he said. “So all-in-all that is a good sign.”
Beshear reported that so far 30,596 Kentuckians have been tested for the coronavirus. However, he said that number may be off as some labs take up to 10 days to return results.
There have been 1,008 Kentuckians hospitalized for COVID-19, with 360 currently hospitalized. There have been 514 Kentuckians total admitted to intensive care because of the coronavirus. 227 are currently in intensive care.
Gov. Beshear reported that 979 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19 thus far. The average age of a Kentuckians contracting the virus is 52 years old, he said.
The Governor also announced eight new deaths Friday, bringing the state’s total to 137.
The newly reported deaths include two 80-year-old females in Jefferson County, a 64-year-old male in Jefferson County, an 83-year-old male in Russell County, a 93-year-old female in Graves County, a 96-year-old male in Russell County, a 73-year-old male in Jefferson County, and a 49-year-old male from Muhlenberg County.
“We continue to lose people to this coronavirus,” said Beshear. “It comes for those that are the most vulnerable populations to us. Let’s make sure that we light our houses up green again. These eight families are just as important as every other family that we’ve lost.”
Gov. Beshear also praised Kentucky’s public education system for its work in feeding Kentucky’s children while not hosting in-person classes. Thanks to the efforts of the system’s Meals for March initiative, 4,656,897 meals were served to 230,000 children last month.
“To everyone out there who helped, to those school systems, thank you,” he said. “Our kids thank you. Thank you again for passing that test of humanity. You are amazing, we appreciate you. You do amazing things even in a year when we don’t have something like the coronavirus,” he continued. “But just look at how you have responded.”
