FRANKFORT -- During his daily press conference Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that nine additional people had passed away as a result of COVID-19, raising the commonwealth's total number of deaths to 200.
"That's now 200 souls," said Gov. Beshear. "200 of us that we have lost to this virus. I will say, that is far less than we thought that would have lost to date, far, far, less -- but it's too many."
Those who passed away Friday were a 93-year-old female in Graves County, an 82-year-old female in Graves County, a 74-year-old male in Shelby County, an 89-year-old female in Adair County, a 79-year-old female in Jackson County, an 88-year-old female in Graves County, an 90-year-old female in Hopkins County, a 54-year-old male in Hopkins County, and a 59-year-old male in Muhlenberg County.
Gov. Beshear also reported 322 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, the highest single day total thus far. Kentucky now has 3,779 cases in total.
"While we had our largest number of cases today, I still believe, and we'll have to see the data going forward, we're generally plateaued," Beshear noted. "With that said, we are not on the decline yet. And remember, to take a lot of steps we need two weeks of being on the decline in cases."
Gov. Beshear announced that as of Friday evening, 1,341 Kentuckians had recovered from COVID-19.
There have been 44,962 tests conducted in Kentucky that have been accounted for by the state. 1,143 Kentuckians have been hospitalized due the coronavirus. 303 of those Kentuckians are currently hospitalized. 575 Kentuckians have even been admitted into intensive care because of the virus, with 164 people currently admitted.
The Governor also announced a new testing partnership between the state and Walmart. The partnership will bring a drive-thru testing location to Louisville.
"I want to give Walmart credit, they reached out to us to make this happen," said the Governor.
With this site, and others announced by Beshear Friday, Kentucky will see 11 testing sites across the state beginning Monday.
Of those 11 sites, testing will be available at Mt. Vernon's Rockcastle Regional Hospital, Hazard's Primary Care Center of Eastern KY, and Bowling Green's South Warren High School. Sites also include Louisville's Shawnee Park, and the new location announced as a result of the partnership with Walmart located on Bashford Manor Lane.
For more information on testing, and a full list of testing sites, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear also announced that he commuted the sentences of 352 inmates in Kentucky's county jails that are deemed to be at-risk of contracting COVID-19.
According to Beshear, those commuted had five years or fewer left on their sentences, and were originally convicted under state crimes that were nonviolent, and nonsexual.
"This isn't something that we take lightly," said Beshear. "But we know that this virus can get in these facilities, and we're taking similar actions that we see governors all over the United States doing."
339 of those commuted were released using the same criteria as when the Governor commuted prisoners from Kentucky's state prisons earlier during the pandemic. 13 of those commuted this time were over the age of 65.
"As with the previous commutation, these were conditional," said Beshear. "Those who are commuted can't have COVID-19 or the symptoms, so they're not taking that into the community. They must have a verifiable residence, so that they can be self-quarantined for 14-days after their release, and they cannot commit any other crimes during their period of release," he continued.
The Governor also confirmed earlier reports that the state will allow Kentucky voters to vote by mail for the primary elections originally scheduled for June 23.
Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams assured viewers that the new mail-in voting process was formed in a bipartisan way, with contributions from both sides of the political aisle.
"The Governor's goals, and my goals were the same in number one, how do you make sure you don't disenfranchise anybody, and we can have successful election," said Adams. "And number two, how do you keep people safe? How do you protect human life? So, the Governor has been extraordinarily gracious in working with me," he continued.
More information on Kentucky's voting changes can be found by visiting the the Times-Tribune website at https://www.thetimestribune.com/.
