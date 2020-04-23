Gov. Beshear announces new state partnership and additional testing sites

FRANKFORT - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a new partnership between the state and Walgreens in a concerted effort on allowing more testing opportunities for the commonwealth’s citizens.
The new partnership will see a new drive-thru testing facility open in Lexington. The site will begin testing this Friday, April 24. It will be open seven days a week, according to Beshear. The site will aim at providing 200 tests per day to citizens.
Along with the new partnership, Gov. Beshear announced new testing sites to begin this coming Monday in Louisville’s Shawnee Park and Lexington’s Bluegrass Community and Technical College on New Town Pike. Both sites will perform testing until Friday, May 8.
“The locations of this testing are in or are approximate to predominately African-American communities, neighborhoods,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have the seen the disproportionate impact, especially in the death of this virus.”
Gov. Beshear announced that the state planned to use 1,500 tests per week in each location. He also said that the state would be providing about 5,000 masks, and hand sanitizer to those who come and get tested.
The Governor also announced a new drive-thru location opening in Owensboro and in Bowling Green starting Tuesday. These sites will test Tuesday through Thursday with a goal of providing 1,000 test in each community.
“We’re making a change today in all of our drive-thru testing as well,” announced the Governor. “We will now test anybody that wants a test. Anybody can sign up.”
The Governor later clarified that this did not apply to the new testing site being opened by Walgreens. Those wishing to be tested there will still need to fall under the same prerequisites as before. All of the Kroger drive-thru sites will be open to everyone.
“Our goal is to be able to use this capacity [of tests], and to try to start being able to deploy about 20,000 tests, this would be a start, per week,” Beshear said.
Currently, the state can confirm 36,075 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.
“So, compare that with the capacity we’re working to create,” said the Governor. “We’ve had 36,075 tests that we can confirm have even been done in Kentucky, and we can add 20,000 a week. Our ability to scale that, and as we work up to it and increase, is significant.”
The Governor also announced that the state is close to releasing guidelines for the gradual reopening of some hospital and healthcare services. However, with state officials still finalizing those guidelines, Gov. Beshear announced that some of those services will restart this Monday.
In what he called phase one, Beshear listed the following services to restart Monday: diagnostic radiology, and non urgent emergent in-person office and ambulatory visits.
“That is a very particular area that there is not a significant amount of contact with that we believe is one of the right places to start as we begin to ramp up,” said Beshear. “We’re also going to allow pre-anesthesia testing services to restart in preparation for the surgical ramp up.”
Gov. Beshear said he hoped that this would start a trend leading to other phases of reopening medical services weekly.
“If it takes a little bit longer, it will,” he said, “But we’re hoping by weeks, and that we’ll be able to move from there to outpatient, and ambulatory procedures, and eventually from there to even broader reopening of elective procedures.”
Gov. Beshear reported 196 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 3,373.
Beshear also announced that as of Wednesday, 1,311 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19, and that 1,105 Kentuckians have ever been hospitalized due to the coronavirus. 301 people are still hospitalized. There have been 564 Kentuckians admitted to intensive care, with 161 still admitted.
Gov. Beshear announced 14 new Kentuckians had passed away Wednesday due to complications of the coronavirus. The commonwealth has now seen 185 people pass away.
Those who passed away Wednesday were a 68-year-old female in Boyd County, a 71-year-old male in Fayette County, an 87-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 96-year-old female in Graves County, a 90-year-old female in Jefferson County, an 85-year-old female in Jefferson County, a 58-year-old resident of Jefferson County whose gender was unconfirmed, a 50-year-old male in Jefferson County, an 88-year-old female in Hopkins County, a 76-year-old female from Grant County, a 74-year-old female in Campbell County, a 68-year-old male in Kenton County, a 74-year-old male in Jefferson County, and 83-year-old female in Kenton County.
“We are in a point in Kentucky, and it’s where the point in this virus is, where we do continue to lose a number of folks,” Beshear said. “And it’s hard on all of us. We want to mourn those individuals, and we want to support those families. So, let’s remember for the individuals, whether we lost them today or yesterday, we light our houses up green, we ring our bells at 10:00 a.m. so those families know that they are not alone.”
