The former Tracy Apartment building at 108 Kentucky Avenue was being demolished Thursday and Friday. The building had been empty for nearly two decades. It was condemned in 2005 and had remained vacant since. | Photo by Erin Cox
Goodbye to the Tracy Apartment building
