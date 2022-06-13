Golden Alert issued for missing man in Rockholds

ROCKHOLDS — The Whitley County Sheriff's Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing adult male with dementia.
Darrell Carter, 75, entered the woods off Gail Hart Road in the Rockholds area searching for snake weed. Carter did not return to his residence at the time he designated.
Carter does have a history of dementia, the sheriff's department said in a press release. Search and Rescue has been in the area attempting to locate.
He was last seen wearing a red checkered shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Whitley County Sheriff's Office through dispatch at 606-549-6017.
