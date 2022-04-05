Go Time, Moe's Southwest Grill under construction off Exit 29

LAUREL COUNTY—Construction is underway for two new businesses off Exit 29 in southern Laurel County.
An 8,000 square-foot building is currently being constructed to house two new businesses—Go Time and Moe’s Southwest Grill, just off Exit 29.
Go Time is a convenience gas station and store, complete with a convenient drive-thru.
“This will be Go Time’s eighth location and our first in Laurel County,” Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority said during her March 2022 economic development update posted on social media.
Go Time offers a loyalty program and will offer items such as fresh salads, pizza, burgers, sandwiches, breakfast items and much more.
“It will be your place to refuel, refill and refresh,” Thompson said.
The second new business opening at this location will be Moe’s Southwest Grill, a fast causal Mexican restaurant with a southwest twist. Moe’s offers things like burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, nachos and more.
“Eat in their sit down restaurant or select their catering option for food on the go—either way, you’re going to love Moe’s Southwest Grill,” Thompson said.
Thompson said that the two businesses are expected to open in late summer, early fall of this year.
Located beside Moe’s and Go Time, construction is also underway for the new regional office for L&N Federal Credit Union.
“This is a welcomed addition to an area that has been vacant for years,” Thompson said.
