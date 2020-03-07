Girdler man pleads guilty to April 2018 murder of volunteer firefighter

KNOX COUNTY — A Girdler man accused of fatally shooting a volunteer firefighter in April 2018 pleaded guilty to multiple charges Friday afternoon in Knox Circuit Court.
Sidney Smith, 30, appeared in Knox Circuit Court for his final pretrial conference before a jury trial set to begin Tuesday.
Smith was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment and abuse of a corpse.
Smith pleaded guilty to the murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges.
For his plea the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office recommends 25 years for the murder charge and five years for each of the other two charges, to run concurrently. The wanton endangerment charge was dismissed for his plea. Smith will be eligible for parole after 20 years.
On April 14, 2018, Smith shot Michael Sowders, 32, killing him. He then dumped Sowders’ body in a dumpsite over an embankment off Hinkle Branch Road.
Inmates and guards with the Bell County Forestry Service found the body April 20, 2018, while cleaning up the site.
When more information concerning Sowders’ death was developed, police attempted to locate Smith as a possible suspect. Police found him in the bedroom of a home, where Smith reportedly pointed a gun at them. He was soon restrained and placed under arrest.
He was indicted on the charges in May 2018.
