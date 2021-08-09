CORBIN — A Girdler man was charged Sunday after he reportedly stole a bucket truck and led police on a chase which came to an end when he hit a vehicle on US 25E in Corbin.
At 11:38 a.m. a Knox County Sheriff's deputy responded to a stolen vehicle at a residence in the Green Road area of Knox County. A Windstream technician reported his bucket truck had been stolen from the home and was last seen heading south on KY North 11. As Deputy Sam Mullins responded to the area, the stolen vehicle met him in a curve in his lane of travel causing Mullins to stop his cruiser to avoid being struck.
Deputy Mullins caught up to the vehicle, activated his emergency lights, and requested assistance from Barbourville Police. As the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 44- year-old Randy Rice of Girdler, traveled down the roadway Rice almost lost control of the vehicle. Rice then turned right onto US 25E headed toward Corbin.
Rice reportedly ran the traffic light at Lynn Camp High School and at the Corbin Bypass intersections, Corbin Police Department officers were waiting to assist. Rice then ran the red light at the Master Street intersection and a black Jeep that had the right of way proceeded through the intersection where it was struck in front of Sonic Drive-Thru by the fleeing vehicle.
The bucket truck was disabled from the impact, but finally came to rest after traveling through a yard and parking lot of another local business. Rice was removed from the truck and reportedly fought his arrest until he was taken into custody.
The female driver and her male occupant were injured in the accident. The woman was taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin for treatment of injuries while the male was flown to UT hospital by Air Evac for treatment, but has since been released.
Rice was transported to and lodged in the the Knox County Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic light, first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking (auto) - $10,000 or more, but under $1,000,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving on DUI suspended license - first offense (aggravated circumstances), and no operator's license.
Assisting was the Barbourville Police Department, Corbin Fire Department, Corbin Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Knox County EMS, and Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
