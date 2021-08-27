WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg native Ryan Richardson has always had an affinity for East Asian culture but he never knew that interest would eventually lead to a future career, as he works towards his goal of becoming an international lawyer.
Richardson recently earned a full scholarship to study in Taiwan for the next two years, as he works towards that goal. The 2016 graduate of Williamsburg Independent School will be making the trip from the small town of Williamsburg to Taiwan in the fall as he pursues his master’s degree.
In 2020, Richardson graduated the Mahurin Honors College at Western Kentucky University. At WKU, Richardson was a student in the Department of Defense-sponsored Chinese Flagship Program and graduated Magna Cum Laude with majors in Political Science (Pre-Law/International Affairs), Asian Religions & Culture, and Chinese.
“Being in Williamsburg and southeastern Kentucky, there aren’t really an abundance of opportunities to branch very far out into the world and certainly not the opposite side of Earth,” Richardson said. “After I graduated from Williamsburg and went to WKU, I was in the Chinese Flagship program all four years that I was there and that was an intensive language learning program and like I said, I already had the initial in East Asia and specifically in China and Taiwan. After I got to WKU, that’s when it really took off and the Chinese Flagship program gave me the chance to kind of turn that interest into something much deeper and actually give me an avenue to take what I had just had this subtle interest into a career path.”
Over a period of four years, Richardson has spent a combined seven months in China and Taiwan, taking intensive advanced Mandarin courses and conducting research on social issues in Taiwan.
The 22-year-old will be returning to National Chengchi University in Taiwan to pursue a master’s degree in Asia-Pacific Studies in the next month where he will stay for two years.
“It’s nerve-racking—I’m definitely nervous for such a big move,” he said. “I’ve gotten used to the actual process of moving, I guess. Just the packing it up and going, that part has gotten easier because I’ve done it so many times but I guess the more daunting part for me right now is the last time I was there was five, six months and that’s a little easier to grapple with mentally than two years. It sort of feels like I’m uprooting from here and transplanting myself and building a whole new life on the other side of the world. It’s a weird feeling but it’s something I’m looking forward to and definitely feel prepared for academically and linguistically but it is a little daunting that I’ll be on the other side of the world.”
While there, Richardson is hoping to not only earn his master’s degree but also make the necessary connections to pursue a career as an international lawyer while soaking up this amazing opportunity to be a part of the culture he has grown to love.
“On a personal level, it’s because of my love for the language, for the people that has inspired me to go over there,” he said. “I could get a degree in East Asian politics in the US but I think there’s another dimension of immersion in a culture that I love. There’s more to the degree than just having the master’s.
“What I’m telling myself is this is probably the only time in my life that I’ll be able to do this and explore my passions. After I get my career, and hopefully it’s one that I love, I’ll probably be invested in that won’t have the time for embracing and studying the culture that I love.”
Just as Richardson hopes to dispel the notion in East Asia that people from the United States are selfish and not compassionate towards others, he also hopes that people will take note of the differences between Taiwan and China.
“Taiwan is not a part of China—I think it’s an important distinction to make,” he said. “There is a difference between China and Taiwan and I don’t think a lot of people recognize that but it is an important distinction to make. China is a lot different from the US, not only in lifestyle but also in governance but Taiwan is not as different.”
Once he has earned his master’s degree, Richardson hopes to attend law school at the University of Michigan, where he intends to take part in a dual-degree program, earning both his J.D. and a Master’s in International and Regional Studies with specializations in Chinese and Japanese law.
He hopes to eventually become an international lawyer and is waiting to see where that career takes him.
