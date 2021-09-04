There is an old adage that comes to mind whenever Dr. Joseph Early thinks back on his life and where he has been able to land: “When you see a turtle sitting on top of a fence post you know two things — He didn’t get up there by himself, and he can’t get down by himself.” And that is just how Dr. Early sees himself, as the turtle, sitting on top of the fence post because of the kindness and influence of those who have helped him get there.
For years throughout his career, Dr. Early has been a go-to source when it comes to the qualities of leadership. The Williamsburg native has spent more than three decades in education offering advice and knowledge on the topic of leadership. However, as Dr. Early would be the first to admit, he hasn’t always been the the first person to come to mind when someone was looking for advice, nor was he able to get to the position he’s in without a little push from those who helped shape his life.
In his newest book, "Leadership: Accepting Risk Recognizing Opportunities: A memoir", Dr. Early outlines those qualities in leadership he’s often asked about, as well as stories from his past that illustrate just how those very qualities were instilled in him.
Dr. Early has made a living for himself through education, starting his post-secondary teaching career as a professor of mathematics and physics at the University of the Cumberlands (then Cumberland College) from 1969-1981. He then went on to serve as the university’s Vice President for Academic Affairs until 2002, where upon his retirement he served as advisor to the President and Provost of Campbellsville University from 2012-2019.
During his career, Dr. Early has served as a consultant on issues like development, finance, curriculum, enrollment management and the employment of administrative leaders for multiple universities.
“I started consulting. I thought, ‘I need to write all of this stuff down, they keep asking me the same questions over and over again.’ So, I started making notes,” Dr. Early recalled. “I used to make a lot of talks. I found out a long time ago academics can make pretty dry talks if you don’t tell a few stories and make sure the stories have a point to them, don’t just drop one in the middle of nowhere.”
Early has now taken that same approach with his book, intwining advice on leadership with tales of relevant stories from his time growing up. One of which was inspired by the tragedy of losing his father at the young age of 7. Early can remember local community members, churches, and other organizations reaching out to make sure he and his family were doing well during that time. He said his mother was approached by Williamsburg City School officials and was immediately offered a job.
“When you’re little you don’t know how hard a time your mother might have had raising three little boys by herself, but she had a lot of help,” Early said. “And I realized once I started to think about this, how many people had reached out to me and how many opportunities I had because somebody else thought that I could use a little push-along.
“That’s what the book is really about,” he continued. “There’s a lot in there about leadership, but it’s mostly about the people that I ran into in my life that affected me, and in some way enabled me to get wherever it was that I finally got.”
One of those people mentioned in Early’s book is the same Williamsburg superintendent that had offered his mother the job, Jack Miller. Early credits Miller with being an integral part in integrating Williamsburg’s schools back in 1955 - a story Early says runs the risk of being lost if people don’t retell it, which he has done in his book. Early also retells the story of how after graduating from Cumberlands with his undergraduate degree in 1963, he was hired as a teacher by Miller, who had become the superintendent in Mt. Sterling at the time.
“He is probably the best school-man in my career that I’ve ever known,” Dr. Early said on Miller, who he also noted helped integrate the Mt. Sterling school district. Early said Miller brought in a fellow to do a workshop on teaching mathematics, which led to a conversation, that ultimately led to Early attending the University of Tennessee and earning a Master of Mathematics in 1966 and a doctorate in mathematics education in 1969. Early said Miller even went as far as to promise that his and his wife’s teaching positions would still be available for them upon their return from Knoxville.
“There’s just a lot of people who did things that helped and they may not even have known it,” Early said. “They’re the ones who made the difference. They’re the ones who offered me a job, or sent me back to school, or talked to me as a young boy when I needed talking to, ‘Keep ya’ head straight.’”
Early said his book would be an interesting read for those interested in leadership, but unfamiliar with the history of the Whitley County area. He said he thought his book would be even more interesting for those who grew up in the local area and wanted to know more about the people who helped not only shape Early’s life, but the community as a whole.
Because he has a bad heart, Early said he was stuck at home during the COVID shutdown last year and that’s when he started writing his book. He says writing also helped him cope with the loss of his wife, who passed away in January 2020.
“Staying in the house got me to thinking, ‘Let’s get those notes out and do something. You can’t sit around here and watch TV, there’s not anything on it anyway,’” he said with a laugh. “That’s how I got to writing. It helped me with a sorrow I was dealing with, her loss,” he added, also noting that writing his book also lead to clarity and him thinking about his own influence on others.
“When you get to be old like I am, one of the things you think about is: Has what I’ve done amounted to anything,” Early said. “It’s not my place to judge it and I didn’t write the book to find it out, because I don’t think that way,” he continued. “I wrote the book because I found out that I didn’t get on top of that fence post by myself, and I wanted to acknowledge the men and women who helped put me there.”
Early’s book, Accepting Risk Recognizing Opportunities: A Memoir, is available for purchase on Amazon and can be found by searching his name or the book’s title.
