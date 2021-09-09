CORBIN — It was September 1983 when Paul Sims received a call asking if he would be interested in the vacant music and youth minister position at First Baptist Church of Corbin. Studying at a seminary in Louisville at the time, the 26-year-old made the trip down to Corbin for the interview and “hit it off very well” with church officials. Sims was selected to fill the vacancy and has now served his church and the Corbin community for more than 25 years.
Having grown up in South Carolina, Sims graduated from Furman University before making his move to Louisville and subsequent move to Corbin. He spent his childhood and teenage years attending church with his family, and singing in children and youth choirs.
“Where I grew up, when I grew up, the parents I had, church was a regular part of life,” Sims said. “It’s what we did.”
Before receiving the call from First Baptist Church regarding the vacant positions, Sims said he had never heard of the church or knew much about area it called home.
“I think I had probably stopped here traveling to and from Louisville from South Carolina, but I didn’t know anything at all about Corbin or First Baptist Church,” Sims admitted. “I never heard of Cumberland Falls. I was completely ignorant of the area.
“When I first moved here, I heard people talking about going to London. I thought, ‘Man, these people travel a lot,’ because I thought they were talking about England,” he recalled with a laugh.
In the beginning of his tenure at First Baptist Church of Corbin, Sims wore multiple hats, serving as its minister of music and minister of youth. He says his position gradually transitioned to solely performing just the music minister’s duties.
“As a worship leader, music minister, worship crafter, he crafts our worship and plans it all, there’s no one better,” the Rev. Alex Lockridge, pastor at First Baptist Church in Corbin, said on Sims. “He really creates a wonderful worship experience for people.”
Rev. Lockridge said with Sims, it simply isn’t “Let’s make sure we have a few songs to sing and a couple of prayers.” Instead, he says there is a story to tell in every aspect of worship, whether it’s a prayer, reading from the Bible, a hymn, or spoken recitation.
“Whatever it is, he weaves it all together to tell one great story and it’s all connected, it’s all thematic,” noted Lockridge. “It takes a true professional to coordinate that kind of thing.”
Sims would spend 16 years with First Baptist Church before moving to North Carolina in 2000. He was there for 12 years before receiving another phone call, similar to the one he received nearly 30 years before. The music minister position had once again opened up at First Baptist Church of Corbin, and church officials were interested if Sims would be willing to interview for it. He was interested, and it wasn’t long before Sims was back in his familiar digs at First Baptist, returning to serve the community he had helped serve for more than a decade and a half.
“I had a wonderful tender here the first time, Corbin felt like home,” Sims said. “I had close friends here. It was like coming home again.”
Sims said he loves planning and leading worship services. And although COVID has restricted the church from currently having a choir perform, Sims also enjoys his work leading the group in worshiping through song, as well. When asked why he has spent more than 25 years with First Baptist Church, Sims said he felt it was where he was supposed to be. He also mentioned all of the people he had worked with and the relationships he had built throughout this time at the church.
Sims said one of the reasons he was was first interested in the church and what keeps him around is First Baptist’s various services and ministries that positively impact the local community. Sims was originally drawn to First Baptist Church’s Baptist Housing, a 65-unit apartment complex owned and operated by the church, to provide housing for elderly and mobility-impaired citizens.
“Do you know how many churches do that, have that kind of thing,” Sims asked rhetorically. “Not many, especially in the early ‘80s. It was unheard of,” he added. “I had maybe knew of two other churches in the United States that did that. So, that impressed me a great deal that they were putting their resources into a mission project like that, instead of into something for themselves.”
Sims now helps run and serves in various church missions, including its food pantry and White Flag Ministry.
“The reason Paul is such an important person in our congregation is he goes well beyond what he was hired to do, and leads us in a lot of ways, especially with our helping ministries,” commented Lockridge. “He does a lot of things that people will never see, and all of those things are really good expressions of what it means to try and live like Jesus in today’s world.”
To commemorate Sims’ years of service to the church, officials with First Baptist recently hosted a dinner in Sims’ honor at Corbin Middle School. Lockridge said around 130 people attended the event, which was catered by LaDonna’s Catering. Before the event, church members filmed themselves congratulating Sims on his years of service and spoke about his impact on the church, which was later played during the ceremony. First Baptist Church gifted Sims with six-weeks paid vacation to take at his leisure, as well as a fire pit for his home.
“They presented me with some nice gifts, lots of nice cards and letters. It really was a fine, fine event,” Sims said.
First Baptist Church was also in contact with former First Baptist pastor Austin Carty, who made the journey from his home in South Carolina to Corbin to attend Sims’ event.
“That was something that I didn’t know. I knew there would be a speaker, they didn’t tell me who it was. I was very, very pleased that it was Austin,” Sims said. “He had preached on that Sunday morning, finished service and got into his car and drove five hours in time to get here for this dinner,” Sims added on Carty. “That meant a lot to me that he was here.”
Carty served as the event’s keynote speaker and shared stories about his time working with Sims. Following that, Lockridge addressed those in attendance, and said he spoke about the Apostle Paul and how in scripture the apostle compares the body of Christ to a human body, where each part has a function and how one part depends on another for the body to work as it should.
“I went through a few things,” Lockridge noted. “But what I ultimately said was, ‘Paul, you are the heart of church. If I had to designate a part for you, I would say you are the heart of what we do here and that you help put the life-force into all of the other parts, so that we can do out parts, as well.’”
