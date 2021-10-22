GETTING TO KNOW... Local Toys for Tots program serves more kids each year, expects over 7,000 this year

TRI-COUNTY—The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program has been bringing the joy of Christmas to children who are less fortunate for over 70 years now but many don’t know much about how the program is helping local families every year.
“A lot of people don’t know what Toys for Tots is,” said Cathy Sims with the South Central Kentucky Toys for Tots program. “They haven’t heard of it.”
Toys for Tots began in 1947 when Major Bill Hendricks, with the support of the members within the Los Angeles Marine Corps Reserve unit, collected and distributed 5,000 toys to children in need.
“Now flash forward 74 years later, we have over 850 campaigns across the country that do the program where their reserves are located,” said Greg Sims, South Central Kentucky Toys for Toys coordinator, who noted that while there are no reserve units in the area, he and his wife have volunteered to run the local program.
The J.C. Paul Detachment of the local Marine Corps League has been collecting toys for the local Toys for Tots campaign for five years now to help give a Christmas to children throughout Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties. This year, the local campaign added McCreary County to its list.
“We take any family in any area around us that does not have a campaign covering it—we never say no to them, we’ll take them in,” said Cathy. “We’ve taken care of people from Jellico, Campbell County, we were taking people from McCreary all along but now it’s official. We’ve taken from Bell County because there’s nothing there. A group from Hazard has no coverage, so they asked if we could help them and we couldn’t say no. We figured we’re bound to find a toy for them.”
Greg said in the first two years of the local program, the former coordinator served approximately 500 kids each year from the Tri-County. The first year that Greg and Cathy took over the program, however, over 1,500 kids were served. Last year, the local Toys for Tots program gave gifts to over 5,700 kids from throughout the Tri-County and surrounding area.
“Each year, we’ve grown by about 1,000 kids,” Greg said. “This year, we’ve taken on McCreary County, so we’re already 2,000 over what we did last year.”
And as Christmas is fast approaching, it is now time once again for the annual toy drive, as the local program is in desperate need of the community’s support this year to help give a little Christmas to kids in the Tri-County and beyond.
“Most of these kids, I’d say the vast majority, might not have a Christmas otherwise,” Greg said. “They may not even have a Christmas tree at their house, so hopefully this gives them at least a little Christmas.”
To help, community members can drop off new, unwrapped toys for children from 0 to 14 years old at the various donation boxes located in several different businesses and locations throughout the Tri-County.
Cathy said generally the toy drive collects plenty of toys for children in the middle ages but is usually lacking on toys for children from ages 0 to 3 and 11 to 14.
“When we just started we were just thinking toys,” Greg said. “But what do you give a 6 month old? We learned after the first year you can give baby blankets, rattles, teething rings, baby books.
“Toys for the older group include bluetooth headphones, shaving kits, manicure kits, nail polish, hair dryers, stylers, curlers—even though they’re not technically toys, those are acceptable items.”
Community members may also make monetary donations to the campaign, while businesses can help by making their own monetary donations or conducting their own fundraisers by asking customers to donate toys or money toward the local campaign.
Cathy noted that one thing the local program could desperately use is a donated printer, as she is currently having to use her personal printer to print all the necessary paperwork for the program.
One thing that Greg said would greatly help him and Cathy would be volunteers to help with toy inventory, sorting toys based on gender and age and packing toys for distribution.
“Now we’re sitting here with toys to be sorted by the age groups and in a couple of weeks, I’m going to have 10, maybe 12, pallets of toys coming in and those all have to be inventoried and sorted,” Greg said. “This is where my next problem lies—volunteers, which are scarce as hen’s teeth this year.”
He encourages employers, church groups or even individuals to reach out to him about volunteering their time and energy to the program.
All donations need to be made by the week of December 15.
To see where local collection boxes are located, make monetary donations online, inquire about volunteer or business opportunities, visit www.southcentral-ky.toysfortots.org or contact Greg Sims at toysfortotssouthernky@yahoo.com.
To make donations on the website, hit the “donate local” tab. On the website, you may also register your child or children, as the program is only doing online registration this year. You must provide a birth certificate, proof of income and guardianship if not the parent.
