GETTING TO KNOW...Glen Croley, retiring agriculture teacher after 33 years

WHITLEY COUNTY—Glen Croley has dedicated over three decades of his life to teaching and after 33 years as a Whitley County High School agriculture teacher/FFA Advisor, Croley has decided to retire.
At the age of 62, Croley said “it was time” to retire from his position, as he hopes to spend more time with his grandchildren and more time traveling with his wife in the coming years.
Croley grew up in Whitley County where his parents both worked in factories but farmed part-time, and that was where his love of agriculture first began.
After graduating from Whitley County High School, Croley went on to graduate from the University of Kentucky. Originally, Croley wanted to go into agriculture engineering until he met a professor who convinced him otherwise.
“I met Dr. Charles Byers at University of Kentucky when I transferred up there, he was an Ag-Ed professor and he changed my world,” Croley said.
Croley began teaching at Whitley County High School in 1981 at the age of 22. He taught in the agriculture department for eight years before taking a job as an agriculture extension agent in Knox County. He worked there for seven years before returning to teaching, where he has been for the last 25 years.
“I felt like I’d be a better teacher when I got back than when I left because of the knowledge I’d obtained when I was there those seven years,” Croley said of his return to teaching.
As an ag teacher, Croley is known for his ability to teach any student how to weld, while also teaching students’ metal fabrication, small engine mechanics, plumbing, electricity, animal science, plant science, forestry, general agriscience and much more.
As an FFA advisor, Croley has taken students on trips to places like Kansas City, Indianapolis, Lexington, Hardinsburg, Louisville and everywhere in between. He has helped his FFA students win several titles in region and state in ag mechanics, welding and forestry.
Croley said he has many fond memories of his time teaching, including winning their first FFA state title in forestry. He said he still remembers that very first day of teaching high school.
“First day of teaching—I can still remember what it was like to walk in the classroom,” Croley said. “I can remember going through the lunch line and at that time, they had a students’ line and a teachers’ line and I went in the teachers’ line and they tried to run me back over to the students’ line.”
Croley said he is thankful for his time at Whitley County High School and for those teachers he has worked alongside over the last 33 years.
“I’ve worked with the greatest bunch that’s ever been,” Croley said. “The whole time I’ve been at Whitley County, they have been great.”
Croley’s time as an agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor may be coming to an end but his support for the agriculture department at Whitley County High School will continue far past his retirement.
“I look forward to the future and hope to see the ag program continue to flourish at Whitley County High School,” he said.
