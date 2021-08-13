CORBIN—Sacred Heart Catholic Church has welcomed a new priest, Father Damian Anumba, who took over as pastor of the church just one month ago.
Anumba is from Nigeria in West Africa. He is the fourth of six children and did all of his schooling, from elementary school all the way through his seminary studies to become a priest, in Nigeria.
It was at the age of 12 when Anumba first got the call to become a priest.
“That is something that is mysterious to me,” Anumba said about his calling. “When I was 12, back in Nigeria, that was during the time when I did what they call my Confirmation, first communion, I started having that desire, so I started talking to my pastor and I said ‘I want to be like you.’”
After discussing it with his family, Anumba’s parents enrolled him into minor seminary, which is a secondary school created for boys who have expressed interest in becoming Catholic priests, at the age of 12.
After graduating from minor seminary, Anumba admitted that his desire to become a priest had “died off.”
“Maybe God wanted me to see the other side of life,” he said. “Being a priest, you have to be holistic, you have to see life from all perspectives, so that when people come to you, you know how to help them. So, I think God wanted me to see the other side, so I left after secondary school and I went into the world.”
During that time, Anumba helped his parents’ with their business and made lots of friends.
“It was a time where God was exposing me to a lot of things to see which side I wanted to choose,” Anumba said. “I call it the ‘outside world’ and I was in the outside world for two years. That experience was so important to me.”
After two years of the “outside world,” Anumba’s desire to become a Catholic priest came back even stronger and he knew that was where God wanted him, so he went back to the seminary and was eventually ordained a priest under the Missionaries of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary congregation.
Following his ordination, Anumba was assigned as an administrator at a church in Nigeria for two years. Then, in 2017, Anumba was sent on his first foreign mission, where he was assigned to a parish in New Jersey.
After two years in New Jersey, Anumba was sent to Lexington, where he worked as a parochial vicar or assistant pastor at the Cathedral of Christ the Kin. During that time, he also had the opportunity to study clinical pastoral education, which is something Anumba has a lot of interest in.
Anumba said his two years serving as an assistant pastor helped to prepare him for the biggest role he has had yet—his first assignment as pastor, as Anumba now serves as pastor of Sacred Heart.
In his first week as pastor, Sacred Heart held its Vacation Bible School, where Anumba was able to really get to know the members of the church’s congregation.
Since then, Anumba has been meeting with different groups within the church, including the youth group where one of Anumba’s biggest focuses lie.
“My primary focus is to grow the youth because they are the future of the church,” he said. “When you get them focused on what they want to do, the church will grow.”
As pastor, Anumba hopes to encourage the members of Sacred Heart to use their talents for the good of the parish and hopes to be there for his congregation in times of need.
“The most important thing to me is to make this place, especially for those in the parish, to make this place like their home,” he said. “I want to make it a family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.