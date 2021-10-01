BARBOURVILLE - After a brief hiatus brought on by the pandemic last year, the Daniel Boone Festival is once again returning to downtown Barbourville beginning this Sunday.
Scheduled to run throughout the week of Oct. 3-9, this year’s Daniel Boone festival will mark the 73rd time the festival has taken place. The festival was started in May 1948 by Union College professor Karl Bleyl as a way to challenge the mass media’s use of demeaning images to portray Kentuckians. According to the city of Barbourville’s Tourism website, Dr. Bleyl intended for the festival to act as a way of educating young people about their ancestors crossing the Cumberland Gap into present-day Kentucky and about the Native American tribes who were here before them.
Since its inception, the festival has had a long-standing history of inviting local Cherokee tribes to attend the event. In the beginning, along with his goal of educating young Kentuckians about their history, Dr. Bleyl also intended for the festival to provide tribes within the region with cane to be used in creating baskets, chairs, and other furniture.
As a result, the Cane Treaty was drafted by Dr. Bleyl and has been signed every festival since the first signing on May 21, 1948. This year’s Cane Treaty will be signed, as tradition, during the Daniel Boone Festival Feast, which will be hosted at the Barbourville City Rock Gym on School Street Friday, Oct. 8, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the event will be sold at the door and will cost $6.
As the year’s passed, the Daniel Boone festival transitioned from a two-day event into the week-long celebration it is today. And while the focus may be more on the festival foods and headlining acts, festival organizers are still mindful to maintain that educational aspect Dr. Bleyl used as motivation in creating the festival. As mentioned before, the Daniel Boone Festival has also kept its long-standing partnership with local Cherokee tribes, who are scheduled to attend and perform at this year’s festival.
This year’s festival will kick-off Sunday with the Daniel Boone Festival Baby Pageant scheduled to take place beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Knox County Middle School gymnasium. Cost of admission will be $1 for school-aged children, $5 for adults. The event is sponsored by and will benefit the middle school’s cheerleading squads.
Then on Monday, registration for the art, photography and quilt competitions will take place at One Way located on the court square from 4-7 p.m. Judging is scheduled to take place Wednesday. Those interested will also be able to sign-up on Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., as well. An exhibition displaying the contest’s entries will be on display at One Way Thursday from noon - 8 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5 -p.m.
The presentation and coronation of the 2020 royalty will also take place Monday at the Knox County Middle School gym at 7 p.m. Admission will cost $5, children under the age of five will get in for free. The event is sponsored and will benefit the GFWC/KY/Jr Woman’s Study Club. The group will host and sponsor the presentation and coronation for the festival’s 2021 royalty the following evening, Friday, at the same location, same starting time, and same entry fee. Tuesday will also see the ever-popular carnival rides being set-up beginning at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday the Pioneer Village setup will begin and food booths will begin serving festival foods beginning at 6 p.m. The booths will begin serving food at 10 a.m. each day for the remainder of the week. The festival’s Craft Village, located at First Baptist Church’s parking lot on North Main Street, will begin setting up Wednesday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. The craft village will be open from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday. The festival’s carnival rides will be open Wednesday from 6 p.m. - 11 - p.m.
The festival’s Primitive Camp, located on North Main Street, will begin Thursday morning beginning at 9 a.m. The camp will run throughout the remainder of the festival, opening at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday mornings, as well. The camp will host an apple butter making demonstration Friday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The carnival will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, and so will the live entertainment as members of Cherokee tribes will perform at 4:30 p.m. on the Boone Stage. The Boone Stage will also feature the festival’s big wheel race at 5:30 p.m., more Cherokee entertainment at 6 p.m., Emily Messer at 6:45 p.m. and Emmanuel Bible Camp at 7:30 p.m.
On Thursday, the concert stage will see registration open for the festival’s talent show beginning at 5 p.m. The contemporary christian band Once Blind will begin performing at 5:15 p.m., the best beard/dressed contest will follow at 6:30 p.m., and the talent show will cap-off the night scheduled for 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
The carnival will run from noon - 11 p.m. Friday. That same day, the Boone Stage will feature Cherokee entertainment at 2 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. David Woolum is set to perform at 5:30 p.m., followed by Potters Will at 7 p.m. Nick Liford will perform on the Boone Stage at 8 p.m. The festival’s concert stage will feature the bands Spitten Image at 5:30 p.m., Kudzu Killers at 7:30 p.m. and the festival’s headlining act, Diamond Rio, at 9:30 p.m. A corn hole tournament is also scheduled to take place Friday on North Main Street beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Jesse D. Lay Elementary School’s cafeteria will play host to the festival’s pancake breakfast Saturday from 6:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. The event is sponsored and will benefit the Barbourville Fire Department. An antique car show, sponsored by Tim and Betty Jackson, will take place at the Barbourville Recreational Park beginning at 9 a.m. Judging for the car show is scheduled for 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Registration for the long rifle shoot will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Lay Field, with the shoot set to follow at 10 a.m. Registration for the event will cost $10. A contest will also be held for the best dressed man, woman, boy and girl.
On Saturday, the Boone Stage will host more Cherokee entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. The Pine Mt. Dancers are set to perform on the Boone Stage at 1 p.m. The stage will host Elvis Presley tribute artist Barry Larkin alongside Phoebe White at 3:30 p.m. and a street dance at 7 p.m. The concert stage will host South 11 at 7 p.m. and My Finest Hour at 8:30 p.m.
The Daniel Boone Festival’s parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. Floats are to begin lining up at 11 a.m., bands at 1 p.m., horses at 1:45 p.m. and antique cars following that. Carnival rides will run from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday.
