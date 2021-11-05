CORBIN - In less than 10 days the streets of downtown Corbin will be full with runners, Colonel Sanders look-a-likes and camaraderie as the city plays host to the second annual Colonel Sanders Half Marathon and 10K Race on November 13.
In February 2020, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen presented a new initiative to the Corbin Tourism Commission that would be sure to help bring visitors into downtown Corbin. The idea: blend an ever-increasing interest in running with the city’s ties to Kentucky Fried Chicken, add a little bit of hard work, some help from volunteers and a good cause to sponsor with the proceeds, and you have yourself all the herbs and spices needed to host a successful event. And thus, the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon was born with the inaugural event last November seeing around 200 people finish the race.
But having an idea and seeing it become reality takes a lot of work and a lot of help. As a result, Monhollen quickly organized a race committee that consists of her; Chris Jones and Kyle Rogers with the Falls Road Runners Group; owner of the Runners Shop, Tommy Smith; Lynn Camp High School Cross Country Coach Marc Estep; and Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick. And because the event is co-sponsored by the Corbin Parks and Recreation Department, recently-appointed director, Jeff Chadwell, also serves on the race committee.
“We all have our own certain jobs so to speak,” Monhollen said on the committee, noting how Chief Hedrick and Estep created and mapped the race’s route. “I take care of more like the registration and taking care of the race bibs and the bags, all the planning and coordination,” she added.
Prior to the first runner lining up on the starting line on race day, Monhollen first has to order and approve the designs for Colonel Sanders-themed medals and awards. She has to order the beanies, pull-overs and other gifts given to runners on race day. She had to solicit sponsorships to help pay for the material needed for the race, with the rest of the proceeds going towards the race’s benefactor. Last year’s race sponsored the Knox Whitley Animal Shelter, this year it will sponsor the Corbin Backpack Program. She also has to help procure volunteers who will help on the day of the race.
Last year, Monhollen said race day started at about 5 a.m. for her with the volunteers scheduled to arrive an hour later. After their arrival, Monhollen can usually be seen delegating tasks to the group of volunteers and finishing up any last second adjustments. She said last year’s race saw around 100-125 volunteers that were mostly comprised of students from the University of the Cumberlands and Corbin, along with members of the Elks Lodge, the Rotary Club, First Baptist Church, city officials and more.
“They’re helping with everything from manning water stations and handing out water to the runners to being on the course to ensure that people don’t veer off the race route,” Monhollen said on volunteers. She also noted that they help cheer people on during the race and at its conclusion, help provide post-race snacks and set up tables for the race’s award ceremony.
With this year’s race quickly approaching, officials are gearing up to make it a successful sequel. The committee has decided to keep the Colonel Sanders look-a-like contest from last year’s event, but have also made the decision to add a second race, a 10K, to be ran simultaneously. Monhollen said the event, as of Monday, has already seen around 230 people register.
One of those 230 people will be last year’s first overall female finisher, Emma Kate Carloftis, who first got interested in running while in college to challenge herself. After a while, she began competing in half-marathons, completing her first competitive race at the 2018 Run the Bluegrass event in Lexington. Carloftis finished last year’s Colonel Sanders Half Marathon with a time of 1:37.31.
“The course was a lot flatter than other half marathons I’ve ran, but I knew it would be because I run in Corbin every day,” she said.
Both Carloftis and Monhollen agree that the region has seen an increased interest in racing with the area hosting numerous runs throughout the calendar year.
“It seems like there’s one almost every weekend,” commented Carloftis on the number of races in the region. She credited officials like Monhollen, and Jones and Rogers with the Falls Road Runners group in helping create a buzz and excitement around events such as the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon. Monhollen credited the region itself for the rise in racing popularity.
“I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that we are an outdoor adventure destination,” she said, also noting that 60 percent of those registered were from out of state. “There’s just so much opportunity here for people,” she added. “Road racers are a lot different from trail runners, but the point is that Corbin is able to offer both. I think that makes us attractive as a racing destination.”
For those interested in running the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon, the deadline to register is Nov. 6. There will be no race day registration. The race is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13. There is a three-and-a-half hour time limit on the half marathon. Race packets can be picked up the day before the race at the Harland Sanders Cafe and Museum from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
And if this year’s Colonel Sanders Half Marathon happens to be the first time you’re competing in a race, Carloftis has the following advice:
“Be easy on yourself,” she said. “Don’t compare yourself to any other runner because it’s your journey. You have to do what makes you happy. And if running makes you happy, then just get out there and do it.”
Another tip from Carloftis: Don’t check the race-day weather the day before the race.
“You’re going to run it no matter what. So, there’s no need in getting all sad or anything beforehand,” she said with a laugh. “Just run it.”
