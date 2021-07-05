LONDON – An Ellenwood, Georgia man was convicted late Thursday, by a federal jury sitting in London, of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Following a four-day trial before United States District Judge Robert E. Wier, the jury convicted 36-year-old Quinton Troy Hall of engaging in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The jury also found that Hall had a previous, final conviction for a serious violent felony, specifically aggravated assault.
The evidence at trial established that Hall traveled from Atlanta into Corbin, Kentucky to distribute methamphetamine. Hall supplied several different methamphetamine dealers in Whitley, Knox, and Laurel Counties.
Records established Hall moved drug proceeds through Western Union wire transfers, Green Dot cards, and Money Gram. Four eyewitnesses testified that Hall was armed when dealing in the Eastern District of Kentucky.
According to testimony at trial, Hall engaged in violent debt collection tactics, including assaulting co-conspirators with firearms. On January 24, 2020, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Gang Suppression and Vice Unit executed a warrant at Hall’s Georgia residence. Officers seized a Sig Sauer p250, Taurus GZC 9mm, Taurus Judge pistol, Keltec subgun 2000 rifle, Aero Precision X15 rifle, and Radom Pioneer Arms Hellpup. Hall attempted to flee by climbing up into the attic.
Hall was indicted in May 2020 along with 11 co-conspirators, all of whom have been convicted. The case ultimately involved the seizure of 13 firearms, over $10,000 in U.S. currency, and several kilograms of methamphetamine. The conspiracy involved the following convictions:
- Angelia Hammons, 47, of Corbin, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on July 28, 2020.
- Larry Tyler Hammons, 25, of Corbin, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on December 21, 2020.
- Glennis Reed Nantz, 49, of Woodbine, Kentucky, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking on December 14, 2020.
- Tramone Horne, 36, of Buffalo, New York, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on December 17, 2020.
- Alexander Lebeau, 27, of London, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense on January 26, 2021.
- Krysten Powell, 27, of Corbin, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on December 9, 2020.
- Johnathon Ray Proffitt, 29, of London, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm on December 2, 2020.
- Dustin Walters, 37, of Woodbine, Kentucky, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on December 14, 2020.
- Larry Elkins, 39, of Calhoun, Georgia, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
- Jennifer Folgman, 41, of Corbin, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on July 6, 2020.
- Glennis Kody Nantz, 26, of Corbin, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in a related indictment on May 28, 2020.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Robert S. Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Louisville Field Division; and Chief Rusty Hedrick, Corbin Police Department, jointly made the announcement.
The investigation was conducted by the ATF and Corbin Police Department, with assistance from Georgia’s Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna E. Reed.
Hall will appear for sentencing on October 29. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life imprisonment. However, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing its sentence.
This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, Acting U.S. Attorney Shier coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement.
