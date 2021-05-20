Geese to be removed from park, creek walk; Litter fines to be increased in Corbin

CORBIN - During its monthly meeting Monday evening, the Corbin City Commission approved spending $2,000 to hire an organization that works with the USDA in removing geese near Ruby Street and the McBurney Center.
“We have a severe problem at Rotary Park playground, the creek walk, that whole area,” said City Manager Marlon Sams.
Sams said the group would be led by a certified wildlife biologist and that the group would be in the area to remove the geese in June. When asked what is to keep the geese from just returning to the area once they are removed, Sams said he was informed that the geese were nesting and roosting and that while doing so, they generally keep from flying.
“She said a lot of times, if they get them removed, most of them, you don’t have that problem for the next year or two,” said Sams.
The commission also discussed Ordinance 2379, an ordinance prohibiting the littering of the streets and sidewalks of the City of Corbin. Commissioner Brandon Shepherd had the item placed on the meeting’s agenda, and said Ordinance 2379 was originally passed back in 1960s.
According to Shepherd, the ordinance places a fine for littering on city streets and sidewalks set to no less than $1 and no more than $10. Shepherd said he would like to see those costs raised to no less than $10 and no more than $200.
“I did a little research and that seemed to be a standard for a city of our size,” Shepherd said on the new rates.
The commission approved having City Attorney Bob Hammons make the appropriate changes to the ordinance to reflect the changes. It will vote on those changes at a future meeting.
The Corbin City Commission honored the city’s public work department in honor of National Public Works Week.
Mayor Suzie Razmus read aloud a proclamation, which she had previously signed, proclaiming the week of May 16-22 National Public Works Week in the City of Corbin. This year marks the 61st annual National Public Works Week which is sponsored by the American Public Works Association and the Canadian Public Works Association.
“Our public works goes above and beyond on a lot of different things going on in the city,” commented Sams.
The Master Street sidewalk project is moving forward as the commission unanimously approved a motion adopting Resolution 2021-4, which approves a memorandum of agreement between the City of Corbin and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways.
The City of Corbin was perviously awarded $290,000 in discretionary funds from the state transportation cabinet to install a sidewalk on Master Street beginning at North Commonwealth Avenue near McDonald's traveling southward on one side of Master Street until it eventually meets with the already existing sidewalk across from Standard Avenue.
The commission approved switching its health insurance provider for city employees to Anthem BlueCross Blue Shield for the fiscal year 2022.
Sams said officials had met with three insurance companies and his recommendation was for the city to choose Anthem. According to Sams, Baptist Health Corbin no longer accepts insurance from the city’s current provider.
The city will pay a monthly rate of $32,029, or $384,348 annually. Family plans will see a slight increase in costs for those employees who wish to add someone to their insurance plans. Sams said this would be the first health insurance rate increase in five years.
In other city business:
-The commission approved Sams’ recommendation of promoting Michael Denham and Christopher White from part-time to full-time status with the city’s recreation department. The commission also approved Sams’ recommendation of hiring Tyler Pennington to part-time status within the city’s code enforcement office.
-The commission approved promoting Brad Baker with the Corbin Fire Department from part-time status to probationary status. Chief Barry McDonald said Baker had passed his CPAT (Candidate Physical Ability Test) and was certified. Baker will be placed on a 12-month probationary period before being considered for a full-time position.
-The commission accepted the resignation of police officer Shannon Jones from the Corbin Police Department effective April 30, 2021.
-The commission approved authorizing to change the signer for city vehicles from Roberta Webb to Tori Mouser.
-The commission approved reappointing Seth Reeves, Daniel Hyrary, and Glenn Sasser to the city’s Planning Commission Board for an additional three year term. Their current terms end May 31, 2021. It also approved reappointing Dave Huff, Jr. to the City Utilities Commission Board. Huff’s new term will also expire in 2024.
-The commission approved a blacktop bid from ATS Construction, a cellphone bid from Verizon Wireless, a stone bid from Hanson Aggregates, and a landfill bid from Waste Connections of Kentucky, who partner with Laurel Ridge Landfill.
