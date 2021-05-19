The second annual Corbin Rod Run will kick off summer with hot rods, street rods, classic cars, trucks and more rolling into the Corbin Arena this weekend, May 21-22.
An impressive lineup of vintage and custom vehicles from all over the region and beyond will be on display for all to see, both inside the Corbin Arena and outside on the grounds.
This year’s event will feature a new sub-show called the Kentucky Truck Invasion, which is open to all Chevrolet and GMC trucks, all years all models.
One of the feature vehicles for the Corbin Run Run is "Brutally Sexy" a 750HP diesel custom truck. "Brutally Sexy" was a feature vehicle at the 2018 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show in Las Vegas, which is the top trade-only event in the U.S. auto industry. "Brutally Sexy" is owned by Chad Martin of Chad's Custom Dreams of Saluda, South Carolina.
Automotive and specialty vendors will be set-up both inside the Arena and out on the grounds. A swap meet area is also provided for those hard-to-find parts. Special souvenir T-shirts will be available for both the Corbin Rod Run and the Kentucky Truck Invasion.
Jimmy B. Brandau of Gearhead Gazzette will be in his street rod at this year's Corbin Rod Run. He will be covering the event with photography for future editions. Logan Wade of Logan Wade Photography will be on site shooting photography for C/10 Builder’s Magazine and StreetTrucks Magazine. Mark Mckeehan will be shooting photography for East Coast Stylez Magazine.
Show hours are Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Spectator parking is free.
While spaces inside of the Corbin Arena are full, there are over 1,000 outside spaces for participants. Outside participant registration is $40 for both the Corbin Rod Run and Kentucky Truck Invasion. All registered participants receive two adult passes for both days of the event. Free trailer/hauler parking for all sizes.
The Corbin Rod Run is sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, National Parts Depot and Nsane hot rodz. Kentucky Truck Invasion is presented by Nsane hot rodz and sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, National Parts Depot and Taylor Customs.
These events are produced and promoted by Surfboard Promotion, which features automotive events in the eastern part of the U.S.
