Friday morning it was time to welcome hundreds of people home, as Williamsburg hosted the 28th Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree. 522 people had signed up for this year’s event and there were around 275 Jeeps. As is tradition, Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison and Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White, Jr. welcomed, waved, and sometimes danced - at least on the part of Mayor Harrison - as the Jeep enthusiasts set out on their trail rides. Along for the ride were people of all ages and some dogs too. | Photos by Erin Cox

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you