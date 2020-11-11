KNOX COUNTY -- A Corbin man who was arrested last year and charged for stabbing another man to death was in Knox Circuit Court recently where talks of a jury trial being scheduled were discussed, but a future pretrial conference was scheduled instead.
Jeffrey Hammons, 53, previously had a jury trial scheduled but the trial was continued after new council was appointed for him. However, Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele noted the importance of getting Hammons' case back on the jury trial docket, asking that Judge Greg Lay schedule a jury trial for February of next year.
The public defender appointed to Hammons asked the Commonwealth whether DNA testing had been completed. Steele informed the attorney and the court that it had not been completed yet, and that the results of the testing were still pending.
The defense then asked for another pre-trial date due to the possibility of the defense needing to bring in an expert to evaluate the DNA results once its available, and to provide them time to find a mitigation expert for Hammons. The defense asked that pretrial date be scheduled for February, rather than the jury trial.
Steele objected to delaying the case for that long and argued that talks of bringing in a mitigation expert hadn't been discussed before, although he did not object to the defense attempting to procure one.
"First of all, this is a 2019 case. The murder occurred, if I'm not mistaken, in early 2019. It's over a year-and-a-half old this point in time," Steele argued, later adding that scheduling a pretrial conference for February would inevitably push a future jury trial back until late spring, early summer.
Judge Lay then questioned whether it would take much longer on getting the DNA test results. Steele confirmed that it shouldn't be much longer.
Judge Lay then scheduled a future pretrial conference for Nov. 30 with the hopes of the results being available to both sides by that time.
Hammons was arrested in February of last year after an investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police into the killing of Charles C. Davidson, 55, of Corbin developed Hammons as the main suspect.
On Feb. 22, 2019, Davidson was taken to Barbourville ARH by two individuals seeking medical assistance following an incident at a Walker community residence. Shortly after their arrival at the hospital, the Knox County Coroner's office pronounced Davidson dead.
After conducting several interviews with witnesses, KSP declared the incident a homicide.
According to police, one of the individuals who transported Davidson to the hospital was the homeowner where the incident took place, in which Davidson was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife. Davidson did not live in the home.
Hammons fled the residence after the stabbing. He was located the next day in Whitley County and arrested.
He was indicted a month later by a Knox County grand jury.
Hammons is currently charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is being housed in the Knox County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.
