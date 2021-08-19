CORBIN - The second grant applied for, but not necessarily needed to fund downtown Corbin’s future farmers market pavilion, has been awarded to the Corbin Tourism Commission, announced Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen Tuesday evening.
The grant comes as the second awarded to the commission to help pay for the project that will see a new farmers market pavilion installed on the lot at the corner of Monroe and Main streets, across from Sanders Park. The first grant, a state-level $100,000 grant, had previously been awarded to the commission in May.
Before that, the tourism commission approved pledging $100,000 in matching funds should it not be awarded the second federal grant through the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture). That point is now moot however, with the commission receiving word it had been awarded the $100,000 USDA grant.
The $200,000 in grant money, along with a $250,000 pledge from Hometown Bank, sees the estimated $450,000 project fully funded. Monhollen said she has already had the site of the new pavilion surveyed and is currently working with DECO Architects in creating the pavilion’s drawings, plans and budget.
“They’re currently working with a civil engineer and starting that ball rolling to draft the plans,” Monhollen told the tourism commission during its meeting Tuesday. “They know our goal is the spring, depending on the availability of the materials.”
The U-Shaped pavilion will include extra storage space, public restrooms, vehicle bays, and multiple washing stations. In the past, Monhollen said she hopes the pavilion will help bring in other local farmers markets and act as space to host other events, as well.
“It’s our last piece of property that we have to develop,” Monhollen said on the tourism lot in which the pavilion will be built. “That will be something useful and iconic and enhance downtown.”
Later in the meeting, Monhollen also updated the tourism commission on:
SOAR Summit
“It’ll be the biggest event in Corbin’s history,” Monhollen said the City of Corbin hosting this year’s SOAR Summit October 13-14.
As of Tuesday evening, more than 350 people had registered to attend and more than 100 vendors have confirmed their spot for this year’s event. Monhollen said she was working with Corbin city officials to invite the mayors, judge-executives and city managers from other cities to this year’s Summit.
“We all feel it’s going to be record attendance,” Monhollen said, noting that she felt more people would sign up once the Summit’s agenda was released on Monday, August 23.
The Summit’s keynote speaker has been announced and will be retired U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon and NASA Astronaut Jerry Linenger.
“But even more remarkable, he survived what has been described as one of the most dangerous missions in space history,” Monhollen said. “He was in an out-of-control space craft tumbling through darkness and on fire.”
Monhollen said Linenger is expected to discuss his personal experiences, encourage others to rise to the occasion and confront their challenges, and put life into perspective.
In addition to this year’s Summit, SOAR will also host a business pitch competition for small business to pitch their businesses to a panel for the chance to win $7,000 in seed money. There will also be awards for second and third place. The first place finisher will also have the opportunity to pitch their business to the entire Summit during this year’s event. The business pitch competition will be held at Second and Main Tuesday, October 12. Monhollen said 10 businesses had signed up for the competition so far.
The city will utilize the Corbin Arena, Corbin Center, downtown Corbin, and Grace on the Hill to host the event and its reception. The event will feature an outdoor exhibition area outside of the Corbin Arena and a vendor area for local artists to share and sell their work at the Corbin Center.
Monhollen said she was working on planning the event’s reception which will take place in downtown Corbin on the evening of Wednesday, October 13. Main Street will be closed as a result of several tables being set up to allow for outdoor dining. Meals will be catered by locally-owned restaurants and the reception will feature live music as entertainment.
“It’s a lot of coordination and logistics, but I think we’re going to be able to pull it off and I think it’s going to be amazing,” she said.
Colonel Sanders Half Marathon
With just 86 days between now and the start of the race, Monhollen said she is fast at work in getting everything ready for this year’s Colonel Sanders Half Marathon scheduled for November 13.
This year’s race will also feature a 10K, which Monhollen said she has already procured the plaques for. She said she has also worked with the same company who created the medals for last year’s competition in creating the medal’s for this year’s race.
“I think they’re going to even be better this year. They’re really cool,” she said, adding this year’s medals will feature a bucket of chicken with the Colonel’s face on it. Monhollen is also working with a leather crafter to create the prizes for the older age divisions.
Monhollen said the Elk’s Lodge would host a spaghetti dinner the night before this year’s event as a fundraiser. Monhollen is also in talks with a local bank that may sponsor a chicken wing eating contest for those attending but not participating in this year’s race. This year’s event will also feature chip timing that will mark each runner’s time as they cross the finish line.
95 people have registered for the event so far this year. Last year’s inaugural race saw 250 register with around 220 actually participate in the race. Monhollen has raised $8,000 in sponsorships and expects to add another $2,000 in sponsorships to that total. Proceeds from this year’s Colonel Sanders Half Marathon will benefit the Corbin Backpack Program.
“There’s a lot of potential in this event,” said Monhollen. “I think there’s a lot we can do with this, and that it’ll continue to grow as we continue to do it.”
Electric Car Chargers
Work to install two electric car chargers that will be able to charge four electric vehicles at a time is currently being installed in the municipal parking lot behind Sanders Park. The chargers were funded through the Downtown Corbin program’s budget and will cost $1 an hour for folks to charge their vehicles.
Monhollen believes placing the charging stations downtown will help drive visitors into downtown businesses and to explore the city as they wait for their vehicles to charge. Both charging stations are expected to be installed by the end of the week.
New Mural
Monhollen continues to help bring art to downtown Corbin as she has now teamed up with local artist Josh “Spanky” Bunch. As Monhollen explained, Bunch has created a new painting called “Anti Hate City” that is based off of Martin Luther King, Jr.
“It’s actually quite beautiful,” she said describing the painting.
Monhollen said Bunch has agreed to donate artist's rights and the painting to the city. As a result, she has also worked with Brian Hinkle to get a price on enlarging the painting to be placed on large vinyl so it can be installed in downtown Corbin.
Monhollen hopes to have the vinyl mural placed on the wall of the Elk’s Lodge building near Sanders Park. She is scheduled to meet with the lodge’s house committee Thursday evening to ask for permission. If that falls through, Monhollen said she has a couple of other spots in mind to place the mural.
Mchezo, a Corbin-based company that specializes in creating puzzles, will also create a puzzle of Bunch’s work as part of its Depot Street series. Monhollen said Mchezo has also agreed to sponsor the mural and will pay for its instillation in downtown Corbin.
“It’s artistically creative,” said Monhollen. “I think it’s important for us to continue to set the tone, especially in a time of strife, that we write the narrative of what Corbin is and what the people believe in - love and kindness and anti-hate and acceptance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.