Future brides, wedding planners navigate through coronavirus

WHITLEY COUNTY — Sydney White is getting married on May 23, but whether or not she’s having a wedding is currently up in the air.
“Right now we are still planning as if all this is still going to go down,” said White, who had the details of her wedding planned long before COVID-19 began infecting the globe.
White, like many of her friends, and many across the country, have had to make tough decisions about whether to cancel, reschedule or wait out the scheduled big day.
While there is some stress in not being able to put the finishing touches on her wedding plans, White said that if she were to cancel or reschedule and everything were to clear up, she would regret it. So for now, the celebration is still on.
“We don’t want to make any rash decisions right now,” said White.
White, of Corbin, is just one of many local couples who are at a crossroads when it comes to their weddings. And at least four of those are good friends of White's.
White and her fiance Ben have been trying to have perspective on this situation. White said it’s helpful having several of her friends who are going through the same things along with her.
The couple are scheduled to be married in front of over 600 people.
She admits she’s having to hold back some excitement she would otherwise be having in the wedding planning process but realizing that she’s still going to be able to wear her wedding dress and get married whether there are five people there or 600 is helping keep spirits up.
And while the pandemic is impacting brides and grooms it too is weighing on local venues, photographers and chefs of all kinds as some do decide to cancel and reschedule.
Sky Marietta, who owns Second & Main in downtown Corbin, is feeling the impact as April, May and June are major wedding months.
Second & Main is a premier wedding venue for the Tri-County with 30 weddings already booked for 2020. Marietta is following all rules and regulations and currently isn't hosting any events at the facility. Thus far nine of the weddings booked for 2020 have been rescheduled. While that number may seem small, it's a large hit for a small business owner.
Second & Main has decided to offer free live streaming through the end of the year as a way for wedding guests who don't feel comfortable attending a rescheduled wedding to still be a part of the ceremony.
"I feel terribly for all the couples who've put all their time and heart into planning this and now it's all disrupted," said Marietta. "We're doing complimentary rescheduling."
As a small business owner, Marietta said she's blessed with a community that cares about their small businesses.
"It's really the thing that gets you through hard times," said Marietta. "We are a part of a lovely community and it makes us very committed to come back stronger than ever."
Marietta said the brides have been very understanding and know the seriousness of the situation.
Like Marietta, LeAnn Buchanan with Sugar Boogers Custom Cakes is feeling the financial strain as the wedding industry is put on pause.
"It's really stressful," said Buchanan. "I'm afraid everyone is going to come back and book on the same weekend."
For Buchanan a normal weekend provides her the opportunity to make anywhere from 10-20 cakes and last weekend she only made four. Buchanan is keeping in good spirits all things considering and encourages everyone just to postpone rather than cancel.
White’s mother Karen, who is by nature an extreme planner and organizer, as is Sydney, isn’t sure how to deal with the uncertainty either.
“She doesn’t seem to be too worried about it,” said Karen White about her daughter. “This is something as a young girl you dream about your entire life and she’s my only girl.”
Karen wants the day to be perfect but she admits what she thinks is perfect and what God thinks is perfect is radically different.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.