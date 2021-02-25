TRI-COUNTY — Fur Ever Friends, Inc. has helped over 4,000 animals and counting from throughout the Tri-County area and beyond since 2008. To this day, the organization’s goals have remained the same — to promote rescue, rehabilitation and responsible pet ownership.
Rosemary Revoir, clinic registrar with Fur Ever Friends, Inc., said that the main focus of Fur Ever Friends is to provide low-cost spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats in the Tri-County area. The organization also hosts low-cost vaccination clinics throughout the year, subsidizes spay/neutering fees or veterinary costs when owners are unable to afford it, pay for spay/neutering or veterinary fees for rescued animals, and addresses other concerns of pet owners.
Dr. Lorie Fuller, with the help of Fur Ever Friends, offers several low-cost spay and neuter clinics throughout the year that Tri-County families may take advantage of.
“By offering low-cost spay and neuter surgeries through these clinics, it allows owners to provide surgery for their pets that they may not have been able to afford otherwise,” Fuller said. “The goal is not only to help the health of their pet, but also reduce the pet overpopulation that results in overcrowded animal shelters and free roaming animals. The solution to overpopulation is to attack it on the front end through spay/neuter. I am thankful Fur Ever Friends sees this benefit not only to the individual pets, but also to their community and work diligently to provide this service to their community.”
Fuller said that there are several health benefits to getting your pet spayed or neutered.
“Spaying your female pet decreases the risk of them getting breast cancer, especially when done before their first heat cycle,” she said. “It also reduces their risk of acquiring a potentially life threatening infection of the uterus called pyometra. Neutering your male pets eliminates their chance of getting testicular cancer and decreases their desire to roam and mark their territory. In addition to health benefits, spaying and neutering your pets helps decrease the pet overpopulation and number of unwanted animals that wind up in overcrowded shelters. Essentially, you could be saving animals’ lives by getting your pets spayed and neutered.”
Those interested in getting their pet spayed or neutered during one of the Fur Ever Friends clinics must mail in their registration and a check or money order ahead of time to get on the list, as they only accept a certain number of animals each day.
To secure a spot for surgery, you must also include your name, phone number, address, along with your animal’s name, gender, color, breed, weight and age, and if you would prefer the surgery be scheduled on the Saturday or Sunday of the weekend clinic.
“In order to be scheduled for surgery, pets need to be between the ages of 4 months and 6 years of age,” Fuller said. “They also need to be at least two pounds and in good health. For safety reasons, animals need to fast and go without water the day of surgery. Also, if dogs are actively in heat the day of surgery, we reschedule them for a later clinic. We include rabies and booster vaccinations with surgery if they do not have proof of vaccinations that are up to date.”
Revoir also noted that because they are a mobile clinic, there is a 60-pound weight limit for female dogs while male dogs can be up to 65 pounds.
“This is for the safety of our volunteers, vet staff and their equipment,” she said. “If we cannot do a larger weight animal, we provide a voucher for them to be done at one of the two Corbin vet offices with our discount.”
Fur Ever Friends also provides dental services at each of their clinics to cats and dogs up to 6 years old. A rabies shot is required for dental services due to being put under general anesthesia.
As the organization runs on volunteer help, Revoir said Fur Ever Friends is always looking for new volunteers willing to help with their weekend clinics.
Revoir said volunteers can help with a variety of things throughout the day of the clinic, including helping getting animals registered, carrying animals to and from the registration table to the weigh room and into the surgery area, and helping animals in recovery after surgery.
“We really appreciate our volunteers,” Revoir said. “They are the backbone of our organization. If we didn’t have our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to do our clinics.”
This year’s spay and neuter clinics will be held on February 27-28, April 10-11, June 19-20, and August 28-29, all at the Corbin Civic Center. Fur Ever Friends will also host a spay and neuter clinic at the Hal Rogers Family Entertainment Center in Williamsburg on October 23-24.
The organization has several donation jars in different locations throughout Corbin where people can leave monetary donations. Fur Ever Friends also accepts donations by mail at Fur Ever Friends, Inc., P.O. Box 2235, Corbin, KY 40702. For more information, visit www.fur-ever-friends.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.