After receiving several reports from the state saying it was very concerned about the noncompliance it's seeing from Kentucky's funeral homes, the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky (FDAK) released a letter last week clarifying the governor's orders.
Buford Cobb, the Owner and Funeral Director of Barbourville's Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home, says the regulations set in place by the governor are not only affecting his business, but the families he serves, as well.
"It is affecting our funeral home, because it is affecting our families," he explained. "In this area it's much different than the rest of the state of Kentucky or somewhat different. Families down here are a lot closer, and a lot bigger for the most part."
According to the FDAK, all funeral services in Kentucky are limited to the "closest of families" with "private burials," with each being limited to a total of 10 people.
The limit on the number of people can make it challenging for funeral directors and their staff who want to make sure funerals and their proceedings are done correctly.
"We can't have crowds. We're only allowed to have 10 people in the funeral home, and that's counting your employees. So, if you've got three or four employees, you're only allowed six or seven family members," explained Mark Lawson, owner and funeral director at Corbin's O'Neil-Lawson Funeral Home.
Lawson says this can be difficult when at the gravesite.
"You're not allowed to go further than having your staff, and whatever's left over after your staff. Which if I go, I have to have at least four people to lower the vault and casket in."
The FDAK also stated in its letter for clarification that the total of 10 people could not include a rotation. Meaning, a funeral home could not allow 10 people in, have them leave, and then another group of 10 people come in.
"That's very difficult for families because usually they can all come in and give support to each other," said Cobb. "But as I've explained to my families, a lot of this is for their protection. A lot of people we bury are older people. And if their families are living in Lexington, which a lot do, or Richmond, or Louisville and they come down here to support their family, then they carry that virus and give it to the older ones in their own family."
Both Cobb and Lawson say that when they talk to families, most are understanding of the rules and regulations. Lawson said that some are upset by it, but that they're understanding. However, he said that he had one family member who thought that rules were too much.
"We had one that just didn't like it at all really," Lawson explained. "She was from out of town and where she was at, they didn't have anything closed. So, she thought it was sort of ridiculous, but we done what the Governor told us to do."
Cobb says that he explains the state's rules towards gatherings to families, and abides by those rules to help keep future action from being taken. He says he fears that if Kentucky's funeral homes keep being non-compliant, then the Governor will have no choice but to enforce stricter guidelines.
Cobb said he's seen in other counties where officials have restricted funeral services of any size.
"Everybody that was found to be positive [with COVID-19] was cremated," he said. "No gatherings, immediate cremation, nothing."
The FKAD's letter also instructed that funeral homes keep their doors closed during the pandemic.
"Funeral homes should be closed to all walk-in business except for 'at need private services' and to work from home when at all possible," the FKAD's letter read.
Lawson explained that "at need services" meant services provided to families at the time of their family member's death. "Pre-needs" are when a person comes in to shop for caskets, make future arraignments or make payments. Those "pre-needs" are what is being limited by the FKAD's letter.
To help compensate for that, Lawson says that he has someone who lives at his funeral home. When somebody needs to contact him, the person at the funeral home will answer their request and contact Lawson.
"So, if somebody needs to come there to make arrangements or something, they can call me and I can come in and make them," he explained.
Both Lawson and Cobb say that they have offered families the opportunity to have services streamed online for other family members to view. Neither have had a family want to do so, thus far.
Cobb said if a family wanted, he could stream the services and post them on his website for family members to view at a later time.
"We're trying to mitigate it as best we can," Cobb said, adding, "In fact, on Wednesday, if things go to plan, I may have a speaker system set up outside, and only allow 10 people into the service. But if they want to sit out there in their cars with the windows down, they would be able to listen to the service, and go to the cemetery with us, and stay in their cars."
"I'm actually offering, after the fact, after this is all over, if the families want to have a memorial service, either for their families or we could do a community one, we could do both, that I would do that, and there wouldn't be a charge for that," Cobb stated.
Both Lawson and Cobb admit that the new regulations and rules set forth for funeral homes aren't ideal, but both say they are necessary to help protect families and their loved ones.
"I'm doing everything in my power to help the families and the community through this," said Cobb. "Part of my responsibility, in addition to the families that I'm serving, is to the community as a whole. And if I mess up, and help let this thing get spread in this community, that's somewhat on me. So, I take responsibility for the community, as well as the individual families."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.