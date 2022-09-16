TRI-COUNTY — Two local schools have each been awarded a $2,000 grant through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s work to help individuals pursue their dreams and educational goals stands at the forefront of the Foundation’s philanthropic passions, and we are proud to extend our ongoing commitment to support youth education through today’s grant announcement,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation chairman. “We understand the challenges educators and literacy programs may face and are proud to invest in local literacy and education initiatives to further demonstrate our mission of serving others.”
Barbourville Independent School and Whitley County East Elementary were among 39 Kentucky nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools chosen for grants totaling more than $83,000 for Kentucky and $3 million nationwide.
“It gives our kids the opportunity to have some money we can spend on them for some extra stuff,” said Barbourville Independent School Principal Brian Carey.
Carey hopes that the $2,000 can be used on books and whatever other materials a teacher might request to help better teach their students.
Principal Mike Parton of Whitley County East said, “We’re just so pleased to have a partner like Dollar General to help us work with us to help meet the needs in our student population.”
Parton plans to look into increasing circulation for high-interest materials.
Parton added, “Our librarian, Travis Atkins, actually wrote the grant. He does a phenomenal job of trying to talk to the students and survey them and their families to find out what their interests are.”
DGLF grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.
“During this back-to-school season, we are grateful for all of the educators, school officials, librarians, non-profit partners and volunteers who are working hard to help students excel and creating brighter futures for this generation of learners,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s executive director. “We hope these funds will help provide needed resources, enhance educational programming and position teachers and students for success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.