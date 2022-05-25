The park was full of those gathering to watch "Cars" on the big screen as the first Movies in the Park of the season was hosted on Saturday in Sanders Park in downtown Corbin. Corbin Tourism and State Farm Insurance teamed up to present the movie along with a handful of other sponsors who helped provide cotton candy, popcorn, pizza, drinks and other goodies for the event. | Photos by Erin Cox

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you