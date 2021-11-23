From humble beginnings to one of largest 5K events in area, Turkey Trot returns to W'burg on Thanksgiving

WILLIAMSBURG—Make some room for that extra slice of pie this week with a healthy run/walk on Thanksgiving morning, as the 14th annual Turkey Trot 5K will be making its return. The Turkey Trot will take place at 9 a.m. on Thursday in downtown Williamsburg.
The annual 5K began in 2007 with less than 30 participants registered. Mayor Roddy Harrison said he was sitting in his office at the old City Hall building late one evening when Linda Reynolds came in and suggested the city start its own Turkey Trot race.
“I know I started laughing with my crazy sense of humor, but then I could tell she was serious,” Harrison said. “I had never heard of a Turkey Trot but then she told me about how it is nationally known and that people would come from all over to run or walk and she was right! We started meeting somewhat regularly, and she brought Angie Weaver, Tracy Croley and Kathy Lay in, and I believe we threw the first one together in less than a month. We had probably 25 participants, no route like there is today, and it was rainy and cold. I remember we all took off from the old City Hall, and Judge Pat White and I walked around the courthouse and slipped off while the rest kept walking—sorry, Judge!”
The Thanksgiving Day race has since grown into one of the area’s largest 5K events, with nearly 200 runners/walkers already registered Thursday's run/walk.
Today’s Turkey Trot committee consists of Harrison, Reynolds, Kelsey Mitchell, Mary Thornton and Anita Partin.
“This has been our committee for the last several years, and they have worked like crazy to get more sponsors and increase our monies for the kids along with a lot of other cool ideas,” Harrison said. “There was another constant throughout the years: Nannie Hays. We were just talking the other night about how we miss her.”
All the proceeds from the annual Turkey Trot 5K will be used to benefit the non-profit Williamsburg Shop With a Cop program.
Williamsburg’s Shop with a Cop program began over a decade ago and allows underprivileged children in the community the opportunity to go out and purchase items on their Christmas list, with the annual Turkey Trot being one of the biggest fundraisers for the Shop with a Cop event. For every $100 earned, another child is given the opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts that they likely wouldn't receive without the program. Harrison said the annual Turkey Trot is one of the Shop with a Cop’s biggest fundraisers.
On Thanksgiving Day, participants of the 5K will meet at Williamsburg City Hall, where those who have yet to register for the race may do so beginning at 7 a.m. Those who have pre-registered for the race will receive a T-shirt and runner bags on race day or they may pick up their runner bags on Wednesday at City Hall from noon until 5 p.m. to avoid the crowd.
Pre-registration has already ended but those who are interested in participating in this year’s event may still register between now and race day. Those who register between now and race day will be given T-shirts on a first-come, first-served basis, while those who pre-registered will be guaranteed a custom shirt. Harrison noted this year’s T-shirt had a really “cool” design and hopes everyone gets the connection. Registration is $25 for adults and $20 for students.
Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners, including cash prizes and custom medals. First place overall male and female winners will be awarded $100, second place will receive $75 and third place will be awarded $50. Typically, winners are presented with homemade pies but officials with the race said they weren’t able to offer pies as prizes this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
If you would like to donate to Shop with a Cop, you may drop off your monetary donation at City Hall or send a check by mail to City Hall. The check must be made out to the City of Williamsburg with “Shop with a Cop” written on the memo line.
Those who wish to participate in the Turkey Trot can register online or in person at Williamsburg City Hall. To register online or to view the course map, visit www.williamsburgky.com.
“The Turkey Trot has come a long way here in the Burg, and it’s all about the people who have helped over 14 years to put it together,” Harrison said. “It would’ve never happened, though, without Linda stopping by the office that first time and all the ladies that have come afterward as well as the group that I have the pleasure of working for now. Notice I said working for! It’s their ideas—they just tell me what to do!”
“I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped, and there have been so many—way too many to try and name—and we sure are looking forward to this year’s Trot,” Harrison added.
