The Corbin Arena hosted the city's Fourth of July celebration on Sunday as families gathered together to rock out to music from local bands Ruthless Vendetta and Gravel Switch. After the performances, the crowd enjoyed fireworks as the grand finale to the Independence Day festivities. | Photos by Mara Miller
FREEDOM ROCKS: Corbin bands bring the fireworks to the Arena
- By Mara Miller Staff Writer
