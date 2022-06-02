Grab some poles and some bait — the first full weekend of June kicks off a free fishing weekend.
Whether you’re visiting from out of state or are a long time Kentucky resident, free fishing weekend is open to all. You will not need a fishing license. You’ll only need to follow size and number limits on anything that you catch.
Both residents and tourists alike can fish in lakes, streams, and rivers whether kayaking or in a larger boat. You don’t need any experience to try your hand at fishing. Just be sure that if you are going to be on a boat or a kayak to have a life jacket.
Need help getting started? Visit the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources' website at fw.ky.gov and type, “Learn to Fish," in the search box. Here you'll find instructional videos covering knot tying and preparing a fish for the table.
Don't know where to fish? Click the “Fishing" tab on the department website to access the annual fishing forecast for great tips and places to try.
The fishing page also includes a link to the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) lakes. FINs offers dozens of easily accessible, specially stocked lakes near population centers throughout the state.
Want to take the kids or grandkids fishing but still not quite sure where to go? Considering dropping by one of the following free fishing events on Saturday.
Clay County
Daniel Boone National Forest
Little Double Creek Pond
Pond located behind Redbird District Office
91 Peabody Road
Big Creek, Ky.
9 a.m.-noon
Ages 3-15
Register onsite beginning at 8 a.m.
Children must be accompanied by an adult
Laurel County
Laurel-London Optimist Club
KY 6266/Reed Road, just off the Hal Rogers Parkway, approximately 3½ miles east of the KY 192 intersection in London. Look for signs.
Ages 5-12
8:30-11:30 a.m.
Register onsite beginning at 7:30 a.m.
McCreary County
Kids Fishing Derby
Barren Fork Horse Campground
Barren Fork Road
Pond located 1 mile from Stearns District Office, 3320 U.S. 27N, Whitley City, Ky
8-11 a.m.
Ages 5-15 accompanied by an adult
Hot dog lunch and prizes
For more information: 606-376-5323, ext. 108
