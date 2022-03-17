CORBIN – A community health fair will be held March 30 at the Eastern Kentucky University Corbin Campus. The free event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
The wellness fair will feature a variety of booths offering free health screenings, Covid-19 vaccinations, car seat safety checks, giveaways, and door prizes. There will also be a special children’s activity area. In addition to the free screenings, participants will also have the opportunity to participate in a sample Zumba class, receive a free chair massage, or take a spin on the Smoothie Bike.
The Central Kentucky Blood Center will also be onsite. If you would like to donate blood, please call the EKU Corbin Campus at 606-528-0551 to schedule an appointment.
“We are so excited for this Community event to return to the EKU Corbin Campus,” said Ramona Davis, Assistant Director, EKU South and East Regional Campuses. “Community partnerships are key to making large events like this happen and we are thrilled to be working with the Knox Promise Neighborhood Regional Student Leadership Team to make the Wellness Fair a success. The students have worked hard contacting vendors, designing flyers, and gathering volunteers.”
The Community Wellness Fair is sponsored by the Knox Promise Neighborhood Regional Student Leadership Team, and Eastern Kentucky University Corbin. The Student Leadership team helped plan and organize the event.
For more information, including how to become a vendor, please contact Ramona Davis at Ramona.davis2@eku.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.