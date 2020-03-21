FRAKES – A Frakes woman died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash after her vehicle hit a tree.
At approximately noon, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Frakes community of Whitley County on KY 190.
The initial investigation indicates that a 2007 Dodge Nitro operated by Kathryn M. Murry, 61 years old, was traveling west on KY 190, when she lost control of her vehicle, causing her to leave the road and collided into a tree.
As a result of the collision, Murry suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner.
KSP is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, the Whitley County Sherriff’s Office, Whitley County EMS, Patterson Creek Fire Department, Bell County Rescue Squad and the Whitley County Coroner’s office.
