CORBIN — At the end of the third week in the race for May Day Queen and Tiny Queen, the Ossoli Club has released the following results: First place in the May Day Queen race at this time is Gracelyn Fox. Mary Alice McVey is in second place and Camille Greer is in third place.
In the race for Tiny Queen at this time, Whitley Roaden is in first place, Ella Smith second, and Harper Ellison third.
The May Day Queen and Tiny Queen races will end at noon Friday, April 29.
The May Day Festival is sponsored annually by the GFWC Kentucky Ossoli Club of Corbin. This year’s festival will be held at the Arena at 7:00pm on Friday, May 6.
