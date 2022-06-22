Fourth of July events set

CORBIN

July 3 – The fireworks show for Corbin will be held Sunday, July 3 at the Corbin Arena. Fireworks will go off at 9:45 p.m., but there will be plenty of live entertainment and vendors to enjoy all evening. The band Ruthless Vendetta will perform at 6:30 p.m., while Gravel Switch will perform at 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public and those in attendance are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

LONDON

July 2 – The City of London will host its annual Red, White and Boom festivities on Saturday, July 2 at College Park located on Hwy 192 next to Laurel County Public Library. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Saturday with live entertainment, contests and much more. Fireworks will begin at dusk. The event is free and open to the public.

WILLIAMSBURG

July 2 – The Goldbug Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its fourth annual Fourth of July event and fundraiser on Saturday, July 2 at the Whitley County Soccer Complex. Beginning at 6 p.m., families can enjoy smoked BBQ with homemade sides and a dessert for $7 for ages 8 and up and a fireworks display beginning at dusk. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks show.

July 4 – The City of Williamsburg will host its annual Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4 at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark and Campground. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with a Picnic in the Park under the umbrella by the gift shop of the waterpark. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be served for $6 with other treats available, as well. There will also be Lifeguard Olympics and other activities provided by the staff, as well as a hot dog eating contest at 7:30 p.m. and the annual Duck Race that will begin at 8 p.m. with a $500 grand prize. There will be no entry charge into the waterpark after 7 p.m.

BARBOURVILLE

July 4 – The City of Barbourville will host its annual fireworks show on Monday, July 4 at the old Barbourville Waterpark. The fireworks display will begin at dusk. Live music from the Silhouette Band will begin at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public and people are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs for the show.

HOLLY BAY MARINA

July 2 – Holly Bay Marina will host its annual fireworks show on Saturday, July 2 and will start right at dark. The fireworks will be set off at the no wake buoys.

If you have a public event planned for the Fourth of July, email us at newsroom@thetimestribune.com to be added to the list.

