Fourth of July events set in Tri-County

CORBIN
July 3 – The fireworks show for Corbin will be held Sunday at the Corbin Arena. Fireworks will go off at 9:45 p.m., but there will be plenty of live entertainment and vendors to enjoy all evening. The band Ruthless Vendetta will perform at 6:30 p.m., while Gravel Switch will perform at 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, and those in attendance are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
July 4 - West Knox Volunteer Fire Department will host fireworks at the firehouse at dusk.
LONDON
July 2 – The City of London will host their annual Red, White and Boom festivities on Saturday at College Park located on Hwy 192 next to Laurel County Public Library. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Saturday with live entertainment, contests and much more. Fireworks will begin at dusk. The event is free and open to the public.
July 2 – The London Community Band will host their annual Patriotic Concert on Saturday at London First Baptist Church beginning at 7 p.m.
July 2 – Wildcat Harley-Davidson will host their “Red, White and Vroom” Cruise-In on Saturday. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and will include free hot dogs, ice cream and live music by Cody Lee Meece. The cruise-in is free for any car or bike club/enthusiast who wishes to join. There will be a crowd vote for People’s Choice car and bike and a runner-up for each.
WILLIAMSBURG
July 4 – The City of Williamsburg will host their annual Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4 at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark and Campground. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with a Picnic in the Park under the umbrella by the gift shop of the waterpark. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be served for $6 with other treats available, as well. There will also be Lifeguard Olympics and other activities provided by the staff, as well as a hot dog eating contest at 7:30 p.m. and the annual Duck Race that will begin at 8 p.m. with a $500 grand prize. There will be no entry charge into the waterpark after 7 p.m.
July 2 – The Goldbug Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their fourth annual Fourth of July event and fundraiser on Saturday, July 2, at the Whitley County Soccer Complex. Beginning at 6 p.m., families can enjoy smoked BBQ with homemade sides and a dessert for $7 for ages 8 and up and a fireworks display beginning at dusk. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks show.
July 4 – The annual “Let Freedom Ring!” event, hosted by the Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter of the Kentucky Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (KYSSAR) and the William Whitley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Patriot Park which is located at the University of the Cumberlands in front of the Hutton School of Business, near the Liberty Bell replica. The program will last approximately 45 minutes and will include a reading of the Declaration of Independence and the traditional bell ringing.
BARBOURVILLE
July 2 — Barbourville is hosting several events throughout the day Saturday. Skate the City will be in Mitchell's parking lot from 1-10 p.m. A patriotic dog costume contest will be at 4 p.m. in Mitchell's parking lot, at 5 p.m. a kids bicycle and scooter parade will go around Court Square, and Knox Street Thunder from 4-9 p.m. around Court Square. A concert featuring Sneaky Pete Band will be in the courthouse parking lot from 5-7 p.m., followed by Rags and Riches Band at 7:30-9:30 p.m. The Miss and Mr. Red, White and Blue Pageant will be in Mitchell's parking lot at 5:30 p.m., followed by the hot dog eating contest at 7 p.m. A golf cart parade will begin at 9 p.m. that will go from Court Square to Knox Street.
July 4 – The City of Barbourville will host their annual fireworks show on Monday, July 4 at the old Barbourville Waterpark. The fireworks display will begin at dusk. Live music from the Silhouette Band will begin at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public and people are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs for the show. New this year is the City of Barbourville’s Red, White, and Blue 4th of July Parade beginning at 9 p.m. and will begin on the Court Square.
HOLLY BAY MARINA
July 2 – Holly Bay Marina will host their annual fireworks show on Saturday, July 2, and will start right at dark. The fireworks will be set off at the no wake buoys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.