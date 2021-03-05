WILLIAMSBURG -- Students in the Williamsburg Independent School District will be returning to in-person classes four days a week beginning Monday, March 8.
The school district made the announcement on Friday following the Williamsburg Board of Education meeting. Though the decision to return to four-day a week in-person instruction was not voted upon during Thursday's meeting, Superintendent Tim Melton mentioned during the meeting that a decision would be made following Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order that recommended all school districts offer or expand some form of in-person instruction beginning March 1 or seven days after their district personnel have received the second vaccine.
The district will hold in-person classes Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will continue with virtual learning on Friday. Those students on the AB hybrid schedule will be able to attend classes four days a week but the district will continue to offer an all-virtual option for students.
Melton noted that the district's staff would be receiving their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.
"One thing with that, we have added a few more who are getting their first round also on Thursday," he said. "That bumps up our numbers a little bit. Some of the folks were in quarantine and could not get it the first time, some were sick and out and a couple folks changed their minds and thought it would be a good idea to take the vaccine."
Melton also discussed state testing, like the ACT and K-Prep, which will still be taking place this year despite most students learning in a virtual format for most of the school year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Williamsburg Library Media Specialist Tammy Lowrie reported a donation to the school's media center during Thursday's meeting. The donated items were in honor of former principal Jack Foley.
"I just wanted to say a special thank you to the family of Mr. Jack Foley," Lowrie said. "He was my first principal when I came on staff at Williamsburg City School and I was always thankful for the opportunity that he gave to me. I truly appreciate all the numerous family and friends that gave toward the purchase of these items to be used for our WISD media center. Hundreds of students will use these gifts for many years and I'm sure that would have made Mr. Foley very happy."
Melton also noted that the school's audit will be presented during the March board meeting.
