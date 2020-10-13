Four COVID-19 related deaths reported in Whitley

TRI-COUNTY — The Whitley County Health Department reported four COVID-19 related deaths in its Monday report as the Tri-County continues to see an uptick in COVID-19.
The health department did not provide any more information on the deaths.
The Tri-County is in the red for its current incidence rate with Knox County at 50.5, Whitley County at 44.5 and Laurel County at 30.8. The incidence rate is reported each day and is the average daily cases per 100,000. Counties in the red have the highest incidence rates and it is recommended by the Kentucky Department of Public Health that schools return to virtual and sporting events be cancelled.
Knox County Public Schools returned to virtual learning on Monday after the Knox County Health Department advised there was an increase in cases in the county. The school district had been going in person since Sept. 28.
All school districts in Whitley County have remained virtual this school year as the county has stayed in the red, but some sporting events have continued. On Monday Corbin Independent Athletic Director Steve Jewell said only parents will be allowed into sporting events until further notice.
Forty new cases were reported in Monday's report from the Whitley County Health Department with four from Saturday, 12 from Sunday and 24 on Monday. The total cases for the county is now at 649.
Knox County Health Department reported 34 new cases on Monday with 151 of those being active. Thirteen of the cases are from a congregate setting. According to the Kentucky DPH report on Monday, 13 new cases were reported at Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center, 10 of those being residents and 3 staff. That brings the nursing home to 43 active resident cases and 11 active staff cases.
Laurel County exceeded the 1,100 mark for positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, adding a total of 25 new cases. The county's total is now 1,116 with 13 hospitalized and 411 active cases.
Reporting for Saturday, Sunday and Monday indicates that one of the new cases was hospitalized and one in a congregate setting. However, four of those previously reported as being hospitalized have been released to continue recovering at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.